Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-06-30Our Exciting OpportunityIn PDU BI (Baseband & Interconnect), the Baseband Hardware & Execution Environment SW organization (BHE) is responsible for the design and maintenance of Digital Baseband Units in the Ericsson Radio System. Major development activities are ongoing to enable 5G, Cloud execution, and the Internet of Things.We are looking for a SW Test Automation Engineer to our Continuous Integration & Test Team in Kista.You will be working with a small and competent team of senior developers with many years of experience in the area.We do continuously work with improvements and adaptation of our test environment and WoW.We do Test Automation and Test Flow design. SUT is new EE SW on HW boards, but we also have VNF's in the cloud environment to take care of.Our module; "Radio Control System - Execution Environment" (RCS EE), is an enabler for baseband products in 5GMain tasks:Design the content in the Continuous Integration Test Flows (SBC/SDC/SBT/BDC)Do Test Analysis, Test Automation (JAVA/JCAT) and Test DocumentationDo Supervision of our Test Flows and troubleshoot on faults we findWork with Improvements of our Lab and Test environmentDevelopment of scripts and programsHave a close dialog with EE designersDrive improvements, both on your own and together with team matesWe offer:Challenging work and focus on your career developmentHigh standard working climate and competent colleaguesOpportunity to work with the latest technology to enable 5GA decisive impact on the success of the Radio Base Stations in the 5G networkQualifications:Some experience of software development in a Linux environmentCompetence in test case automation using Java (and JCAT Test Framework)Good to have some knowledge of Continuous Integration, using Jenkins, GIT and GerritExperience of scripting is a meritGood troubleshooting and communication skillsBoth self-driven and able to work in teamsHave an eye for and devotion to deliver with qualityEricsson provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetics.Ericsson complies with applicable country, state and all local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location across the world in which the company has facilities. In addition, Ericsson supports the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights and the United Nations Global Compact.This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, training and development.Ericsson expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetic information.Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Stockholm || [[mfield2]]Req ID: 5433352021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-10Ericsson ABKistagången 616440 Kista5839468