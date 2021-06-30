SW Test Automation Engineer - Ericsson AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
SW Test Automation Engineer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
Our Exciting Opportunity
In PDU BI (Baseband & Interconnect), the Baseband Hardware & Execution Environment SW organization (BHE) is responsible for the design and maintenance of Digital Baseband Units in the Ericsson Radio System. Major development activities are ongoing to enable 5G, Cloud execution, and the Internet of Things.
We are looking for a SW Test Automation Engineer to our Continuous Integration & Test Team in Kista.
You will be working with a small and competent team of senior developers with many years of experience in the area.
We do continuously work with improvements and adaptation of our test environment and WoW.
We do Test Automation and Test Flow design. SUT is new EE SW on HW boards, but we also have VNF's in the cloud environment to take care of.
Our module; "Radio Control System - Execution Environment" (RCS EE), is an enabler for baseband products in 5G
Main tasks:
Design the content in the Continuous Integration Test Flows (SBC/SDC/SBT/BDC)
Do Test Analysis, Test Automation (JAVA/JCAT) and Test Documentation
Do Supervision of our Test Flows and troubleshoot on faults we find
Work with Improvements of our Lab and Test environment
Development of scripts and programs
Have a close dialog with EE designers
Drive improvements, both on your own and together with team mates
We offer:
Challenging work and focus on your career development
High standard working climate and competent colleagues
Opportunity to work with the latest technology to enable 5G
A decisive impact on the success of the Radio Base Stations in the 5G network
Qualifications:
Some experience of software development in a Linux environment
Competence in test case automation using Java (and JCAT Test Framework)
Good to have some knowledge of Continuous Integration, using Jenkins, GIT and Gerrit
Experience of scripting is a merit
Good troubleshooting and communication skills
Both self-driven and able to work in teams
Have an eye for and devotion to deliver with quality
Ericsson provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetics.
Ericsson complies with applicable country, state and all local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location across the world in which the company has facilities. In addition, Ericsson supports the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights and the United Nations Global Compact.
This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, training and development.
Ericsson expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetic information.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Stockholm || [[mfield2]]
Req ID: 543335
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ericsson AB
Kistagången 6
16440 Kista
Jobbnummer
5839468
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
Our Exciting Opportunity
In PDU BI (Baseband & Interconnect), the Baseband Hardware & Execution Environment SW organization (BHE) is responsible for the design and maintenance of Digital Baseband Units in the Ericsson Radio System. Major development activities are ongoing to enable 5G, Cloud execution, and the Internet of Things.
We are looking for a SW Test Automation Engineer to our Continuous Integration & Test Team in Kista.
You will be working with a small and competent team of senior developers with many years of experience in the area.
We do continuously work with improvements and adaptation of our test environment and WoW.
We do Test Automation and Test Flow design. SUT is new EE SW on HW boards, but we also have VNF's in the cloud environment to take care of.
Our module; "Radio Control System - Execution Environment" (RCS EE), is an enabler for baseband products in 5G
Main tasks:
Design the content in the Continuous Integration Test Flows (SBC/SDC/SBT/BDC)
Do Test Analysis, Test Automation (JAVA/JCAT) and Test Documentation
Do Supervision of our Test Flows and troubleshoot on faults we find
Work with Improvements of our Lab and Test environment
Development of scripts and programs
Have a close dialog with EE designers
Drive improvements, both on your own and together with team mates
We offer:
Challenging work and focus on your career development
High standard working climate and competent colleagues
Opportunity to work with the latest technology to enable 5G
A decisive impact on the success of the Radio Base Stations in the 5G network
Qualifications:
Some experience of software development in a Linux environment
Competence in test case automation using Java (and JCAT Test Framework)
Good to have some knowledge of Continuous Integration, using Jenkins, GIT and Gerrit
Experience of scripting is a merit
Good troubleshooting and communication skills
Both self-driven and able to work in teams
Have an eye for and devotion to deliver with quality
Ericsson provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetics.
Ericsson complies with applicable country, state and all local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location across the world in which the company has facilities. In addition, Ericsson supports the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights and the United Nations Global Compact.
This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, training and development.
Ericsson expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetic information.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Stockholm || [[mfield2]]
Req ID: 543335
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ericsson AB
Kistagången 6
16440 Kista
Jobbnummer
5839468