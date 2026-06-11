SW Release Engineer
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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We are looking for a Software Release Responsible, to strengthen our team working with embedded base software and software architecture within the embedded system domain. In this role, you will combine technical software understanding, and release responsibility. You will act as the team's delivery and release representative while enabling efficient agile ways of working. Your focus will be on software quality, predictability, flow, and continuous improvement, ensuring that software increments are tested, integrated, and ready for release in line with product priorities and automotive standards. You will work closely with Product Owners, developers, testers, system and safety engineers, and Release Management, facilitating team progress toward sprint and PI goals while safeguarding daily deliveries, testing, and defect handling.
This role is ideal for an experienced Software Engineer, or former Scrum Master with strong interest in embedded systems and release leadership, who enjoys enabling teams to perform at their best while keeping a sharp eye on delivery and quality. You need to work in a structured way, have excellent communicational skills and enjoy cross-functional collaborations.
You will join cross-functional, high-performance teams developing in-house software for: Central ECUs The teams work across the full software stack, from embedded base software and middleware to diagnostics, communication, and toolchains, contributing to best-in-class active chassis functionality and vehicle safety.
Job Description:
• Act as the team's software release representative for Base Software and Software Architecture
• Ensure daily deliveries, including code, testing, and defect reporting, in alignment with PO prioritization
• Secure release readiness, quality, and compliance with project and automotive requirements
• Coordinate with Release Manager on integration, delivery milestones, and dependencies Team Leadership & Agile Facilitation
• Facilitate team progress toward Sprint and PI goals
• Support the team in Scrum ways of working, including sprint planning, daily syncs, reviews, retrospectives, and quarterly planning
• Identify, escalate, and help resolve impediments and risks
• Drive continuous improvement in team performance, collaboration, flow, and predictability Technical & Quality Focus
• Collaborate closely with developers and test engineers to ensure:
-Proper testing coverage and defect handling
• High software quality across base software, middleware, diagnostics, and communication layers
• Support alignment of verification activities with quality, safety (ISO 26262), and cybersecurity requirements
• Contribute to improving processes, methods, and toolchains for embedded software development and testing Cross-Functional Collaboration
• Work closely with:
-Product Owners
-Software Developers & Testers
-System & Safety Engineers
-Architecture and Release Management
• Drive cross-functional tasks depending on project and team needs
Experience Required
• Master's or Bachelor's degree in Software Engineering, Embedded Systems, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, or equivalent
• 3–5+ years of experience as a Software Developer, Scrum Master, or similar role in embedded software development
• You have worked with SW Release for a few years preferably within the automotive industry
• Experience working in Agile / Scrum teams
• Experience with software delivery flow, CI, and releases in large software programs
• Experience with backlog handling and Jira
Skills Required:
• Good understanding of automotive software development processes (e.g., VPDS or similar)
• Strong communication skills and ability to work in a multi-cultural environment
•Self-driven mindset with ability to take initiative and drive topics cross-functionally
• Experience with embedded software development or testing in the automotive industry
• Knowledge of AUTOSAR architecture and automotive communication protocols (e.g., CAN)
• Experience working with ASIL-classified products and ISO 26262
• Knowledge of ASPICE
• Background in base software, middleware, diagnostics, or software architecture
• Fluent in English both spoken and written. Swedish is a plus
• Advantage if you have a Swedish Driving license B
To succeed in this role, you enjoy combining people with technical understanding. You are structured, proactive, and motivated by enabling teams to deliver high-quality software. You value collaboration, transparency, and continuous improvement—and you are eager to help both the team and the product grow. The role is 100% on site in Gothenburg. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-11
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SW Release Responsible". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9960497