SW Engineer within Masterdata and Cobol - Tieto Tech Consulting (f/m/d)
Tietoevry AB / Datajobb / Östersund Visa alla datajobb i Östersund
2026-06-18
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Do you have a strong background within cobol and masterdata, a passion for problem-solving, and want to join one of the largest tech companies in the Nordics? Then this is the role for you!
We are looking for a SW Engineer within Masterdata and Cobol who wants to be part of Tieto Tech Consulting, the leading digital accelerator for innovation and sustainable value creation. We combine business design with software engineering to bring digital business to life. Our Software Engineering practice delivers services within Applications Development, Modernization & maintenance, Applied AI, Security, Services Management and more. We do so with a focus on highly skilled consultants all over Sweden and towards a wide range of customers.
When joining Tieto Tech Consulting as an SW Engineer
You join a skilled team of mainframe cobol developers, part of our larger software engineering team.
Work on developing and maintaining the customer solution including design, production deployment, error handling, customer support, test and database administration.
Collaborate with both the smaller service minded delivery team as well as the larger stakeholder community at the customer.
Who we are looking for
A developer with technical skillset including
COBOL
DB2
SQL
z/os
JCL
You are fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing
As a person, we believe you are a team player who takes action and demonstrates responsibility to organize your work and solve your tasks. With our agile end-to-end development process, you will continue to both learn from, and coach your colleagues, so communication is important for us.
We also believe you have
Experience of mainframe integrations
Skillful in documentation work
Used and willing to working in a hybrid setting with remote meetings
Knowledge of GDPR
Experience working in customer facing maintenance and development projects
We offer
We offer you professional growth, meaningful projects, open culture, and an outstanding work-life balance! We offer you an opportunity to create the future of a growing, fast-developing, and important sector. We believe that our organizational culture is an important part of enabling you to be successful. We provide a flexible hybrid work model as part of our culture and way of working. Finally, we also believe in curiosity and learning as a lifestyle where you need to unlearn and relearn every day as new possibilities emerge.
Did we get you inspired?
We look forward to your application!
Please attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile and we will reach out to you. Interviews will be held on a continuous basis, so we encourage you to apply today.
Hope to hear from you soon!
Location: Östersund or Stockholm
We perform background checks on all final candidates.
Tietoevry declines calls from recruitment companies.
Additional Information
At Tieto, we believe in the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We encourage applicants of all backgrounds, genders (m/f/d), and walks of life to join our team, as we believe that this fosters an inspiring workplace and fuels innovation. Our commitment to openness, trust, and diversity is at the heart of our mission to create digital futures that benefit businesses, societies, and humanity.
Diversity, equity and inclusion (tietoevry.com) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tietoevry AB
(org.nr 559435-9001)
831 34 ÖSTERSUND Jobbnummer
9971256