SW Engineer Security
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-03-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Cybersecurity Testing Engineer
As a Cybersecurity Test Engineer, you will design, develop test cases, and perform verification activities for Cybersecurity Mechanisms used to control future automotive security functions from the vehicle to the backend, and you support the Vehicle Type Approval.
What will you do
Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities (include, but are not limited to):
• Design, develop, and perform test cases for security mechanisms.
• Perform vulnerability tests, security assessments, and risk analysis activities related to in-vehicle communication independently or as a part of a team.
• Develop and validate new cybersecurity testing capabilities and optimize new technology services through structured continuous improvement.
• Work closely with the automation team who automate test cases into the Continuous Integration (CI) machinery.
• Verify security requirements of different types of ECUs related to e.g. Infotainment, Gateway and Connectivity functions
• Ensure the quality of the Security Mechanisms implementation.
• Analyze and identify security weaknesses in onboard and vehicle functions.
• Propose processes, procedures, and learning platforms to support the team development plan and to bring awareness to the organization.
• Track and analyze cybersecurity trends and emerging technologies, standards, and test methods / equipment.
• Performs other duties as necessary in support of business objectives.
What you'll bring to the team
• At least a BSc degree in information technology, Cyber security, Computer Science, or equivalent in relevant field.
• At least 2 years experience on testing embedded systems in the Automotive or Aerospace industry
• Experience with automotive cybersecurity concepts, security compliance & documentation.
• Good coding skills Phyton, C, C++
Meritorious:
• Cryptography and Secure Network Protocol Know-How
• Knowledge of Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) & ISO21434
• Experience in automotive cybersecurity design and its importance for complex technologies, along with a strong technical understanding of penetration test principles and procedures
• Knowledge of configuration management (PTC Integrity), project monitoring and control techniques.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact Erik Ceder, Head of Common Base Technologies at erik.ceder@volvocars.com
.
Please note that applications via email will not be approved. Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please register your profile and attach your application documents in English via the link below as soon as possible.
As we use our channels for recruitment, we respectfully but strictly decline to be contacted for any offer of recruitment assistance from external companies. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70179-42349398". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Oriana Gracia 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8557141