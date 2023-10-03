Sw Engineer Apci+ / Scriptbuilder
2023-10-03
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
Job Description:
We develop and are responsible for the communication interface used between the vehicle and tools including remote operations. The products are used throughout the complete product life-cycle; from development and testing during product development to manufacturing/workshop and remote scenarios.
We work according to agile principles in a skilled and engaged scrum team covering all aspects of the products: design, implement, and testing solution. We communicate with stakeholders directly to find common and reusable solutions which will secure customer success.
Who are you?
You are a team player ; For us the most important thing is the team's delivery and our employees. passion is what makes this possible. We support each other in order to provide common solutions. You are really good at C#, but more importantly you are a person who likes to get things done, providing solutions from design to support and acceptance testing.
In addition to programming in C#, experience of communication protocols (design / implementation) is considered a plus. You will definitely be able to choose your personal targeting, but our basic idea is that everyone should be able to do everything, in accordance with a self-organizing scrum-team.
Required qualifications:
• Excellent skills in software development in C# and .NET Core (at least 5 year)
• MS Visual Studio, GIT
• Experience working with MAUI/Xamarin/iOS/Android development
• Experience working with DevOps, Multithreaded programming
• Experience SCRUM/Agile methods
Additional skills seen as a plus:
• Experience in diagnostic communication protocols, for example, ISO14229, SAEJ1587
• Experience of .NET application with cloud (Azure/AWS)
Location: Gothenburg
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
