SW Engineer

2024-04-24
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
In our Art within Safe Vehicle Automation, we are a team of dedicated and skilled engineers creating tomorrow's platform solutions for our vehicles. We deliver a platform with high performance sensors enabling AD&ADAS, HPGNSS and Protective safety functionality.
Development of:
* High Precision Global Navigation Satellite System
* Supplementary Restraint System and sensors with integrated Pedestrian protection
* Interfaces to realize our functions: Airbags in all positions, Belt systems both reversible & irreversible, Battery disconnection, Vehicle motion control and related functions, Cloud services
We are now looking for Software Engineer that will join our journey in creating the world-class platform that will enable delivery of High Precision Global Navigation Satellite System (HPGNSS). You will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make an impact in solving the "engineering problem of the century".
What you will do
You will be a member in one of our Scrum teams which consist of both developers and analyze/Test engineers, and dependent on your previous skills and experience, you will have the possibility to work with various Design Engineering features such as System/HW/SW development. As a Software Engineer your main responsibilities will be development of ECU SW and to lead and plan the work needed, as well as to report to management. Cooperation with other Engineering Departments/ARTs, Procurement, Production, testing facilities etc. is a part of your daily work.
Different technical solutions are to be evaluated to secure that the vehicles meet our high safety standards. SW development and coding skills are fundamental knowledge, and you are also expected to contribute to our new architectural SW development for our ART Protective Safety in general.
How to learn more and apply
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact the hiring manager Arash Houshmand, arash.houshmand@volvocars.com
and regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Neha Mehta at neha.mehta@volvocars.com
. Please apply no later than May 30th, 2024 but note that selections will be running continuously. Please note, due to GDPR application through E-mail is not accepted.
What you bring in
You are a technically oriented person with a interest for development and automotive, You enjoy being part of a team, you thrive in working in a collaborative environment and building networks across the organization and you are a self-motivated person who wants to see results in your own work as well as the teams'.
Main responsibilities
* To be an active team member of the scrum team.
* Be responsible for developing, aligning, and implementing relevant requirements.
* Leading technical reviews for the product, when needed.
* Part of the system safety standards e.g., ISO26262, SOTIF
* Part of the system safety related work.
* Supplier & Quality lead
* Alignment and reviews of product interfaces.
* Participate in reviews of DVMs (Design Validation Methods).
Required qualifications.
* M.Sc or B.Sc in Computer Science, mechatronics, electronics or physics or similar.
* Experience of system safety standards
* Working experience within System/SW development in automotive industry (equivalent areas).
* Experience from industry SW development is beneficial.
* Experience from different tools and protocols e.g., Ethernet, TCP/IP, CAN is meritorious.
* Requirements engineering (maintain, update, and release the requirements)
* Capability to work with SW architecture and understand the SW design.
* Knowledge of topology software releases and integration.
* Plus: Knowledge in GNSS
* Plus: Experience ECU extract, IP communication and signal interface
* Plus: Tools proficiency in Car weaver, Elektra.
* Plus: If involved in the SW development of VCU as a designer or developer.
* Plus: Volvo cars Basetech system
* Fluent in English (written and spoken). As we are a truly international team
* Plus: Swedish Driver license B Ersättning
