SW Engineer - Dev Ops
2023-11-23
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
Fullstack Javascript/Typescript developer You will be a part of a cross-functional DevOps team, developing and operating the next generation service and workorder tool for Husqvarna's partner network. To start with, you will be working with an existing system for workorder (UpTool) but later on you will also be involved in how to merge the code into the new system, Husqvarna Service Hub. The latter is a modern, complete workshop support system, handling firmware update, troubleshooting, order spare parts among others for the Husqvarna dealers.
Your main tasks are:
• Make the customers successful and shaping the future for the company.
• Create and operate high-quality digital services.
• Working with internal and external dependencies and priorities.
• Take lead, but together with the team, design, maintain and improving relevant services.
• Communicate and collaborate with skilled colleagues.
• Explore new technologies and ways of working.
• Develop and nurture a culture of trust, passion, and innovation.
• And write code, of course.
Qualifications
Proficiency required in:
We are looking for you who have/are:
• NodeJS 14+ (Javascript/ Typescript) backend
• Express.js React (Javascript/Typescript) frontend
• Redux
• Redux Toolkit
• Testing frameworks Jest/Mocha Schemaless databases
• DynamoDB
• Open Search
• Git version control system
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Some experience in:
• AWS
• CloudFormation
• Amazon Kinesis
• S3
• CloudWatch
• Lambda + API Gateway Azure DevOps Azure Pipelines
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period: Jan 10 2024 - 31 dec 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Huskvarna
• Remote work: 50%
• Competence level: 4
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
