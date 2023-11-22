SVP Product Management
The SVP Product Management is a "general management" role, that requires deep understanding of end-to-end businesses drivers and close collaboration with colleagues in other functions responsible for e.g., product development, supply chain, marketing, and sales.
The SVP Product Management's most important direct responsibilities include:
Lead the Product Portfolio Management of the Thule Group to drive continued profitable growth
Manage and develop the Product Management team
Set up and oversee the company's competitive analysis
Set up and oversee a systematic approach to evaluating new product categories and niches
As a key Group Management Member, act as an ambassador and facilitator in the Thule organization.
The requirements of the candidate are:
Proven experience as VP Product Management in a leading consumer durables ("seldom purchased") company, or in a larger Business Unit within a major corporation, or a combination of experiences resulting in similar skill set
Strong understanding of "end-to-end" business drivers in consumer durables setting, either from e.g., personal experience from several functional roles (e.g., product management, development, marketing, sales) or product management roles with broad set of responsibilities and collaborative cultures
Strong leadership and organizational skills, with proven track record of leading others
Strong communication skills, written and spoken, and comfortable being "on stage" also in an external environment
Analytical mindset, comfortable with e.g., strategic modeling, forecasting and complex decision making
Outstanding performance track record, i.e., consistently creating excellent business results across roles and companies
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and products to bring your dog), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2022, sales amounted to SEK 10.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com Så ansöker du
