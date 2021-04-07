SVP Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Volvo Penta - Maquire Group AB - Chefsjobb i Göteborg
SVP Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Volvo Penta
Maquire Group AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-07
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands - Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD Trucks, Terex Trucks, SDLG, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus, Mack, Eicher, Dongfeng Trucks and Arquus.
With Volvo Penta, a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who works with passion, trust each other and embraces change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
As SVP Chief Digital Officer, you are responsible for leading Volvo Penta digital transformation to achieve the organization's strategic goals. As a member of the Executive Management Team, the CDO enable innovation, drive growth and strategic renewal by transforming Volvo Penta's traditional analog businesses into digital ones, with a special focus on creating new value through the smart use of digital platforms, technologies, services, and processes, while closely monitoring external opportunities and global trends.
Volvo Penta aspires to be an organization that leads with a digital focus in all we do and efficiently managing our businesses processes. As an established digital leader, the CDO will have the skills to influence at every level, imparting your digital knowledge and skills in a constructive, empowering, and collaborative way; you will be the driving force behind our organization's digital transformation.
On a Volvo Group dimension, you are responsible for articulating the digital journey of Volvo Penta, and its alignment to the Volvo Group digital transformation, led by the Volvo Group CDO. You are part of the Volvo Group Digital & IT Executive Leadership Team. You are a key contributor & thought leader within the overarching Volvo Group digital transformation.
The CDO will bring extensive experience in the digital space, a combination of focus and agility, and the ability to drive teams, processes, and technology change in a dynamic and complex operating environment.
DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES
Interacts and collaborates closely with Volvo Penta Management Team to create a digital vision and strategy for the organization, and to identify the opportunities for differentiating digital capabilities and solutions.
Leads the creation of a digital roadmap to advance that vision and strategy for core business processes while remaining aligned with the Volvo Group architecture roadmap and technology platforms
Articulates the digital journey of Volvo Penta, and its alignment to the Volvo Group Digital Transformation.
Guarantee Volvo Penta core processes and management & support daily operation processes are aligned and work together in order to deliver value for our different customers and stakeholders.
Builds and maintain a good business acumen within the Volvo Group as well market as peers and act as a strong sponsor for increasing digital literacy of the organization.
Acts as a champion and change agent in leading the organizational changes required to create and sustain enterprise wide digital capabilities
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE
The CDO is not only a digital & IT expert, but also a seasoned general manager. As the role enables the Digital Transformation of Volvo Penta, you will be responsible for the adoption of digital technologies across our entire business. We expect you to be an agile executive leader with entrepreneurial mindset and a strong desire to bring out the best in people; using strengths of diversity and inclusion to develop talents; enabling the organization to continue putting customer experience first and leverage data as a strategic asset.
A minimum of 10 years of global leadership positions including at least 5 years of experience in digital strategy. Prior experience in automotive and service industries is a plus.
Proven track-record in leading IT organizations and a successful organization-wide digital transformation.
Lead and develop team members to secure a high performing team. Being a source of inspiration and a role model for colleagues. Attract digital talents.
Deep understanding of the evolving digital world on both the product centricity and lean traditional IT
Experience working successfully with Executive management as well as in matrix IT environments with multiple internal interfaces and external partners.
Mission-driven, passionate about business and Digitalization
Strong strategic and analytical skills, including financial analysis
Volvo Penta cooperates with Maquire in this recruitment. We welcome your application at maquire.se until 25th of April. If you have any questions, please contact Birgitta Ödman + 46 763 38 87 77 birgitta.odman@maquire.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
-
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Maquire Group AB
Jobbnummer
5677172
