Sustainability Summer Trainee
Duni AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2024-02-19
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Duni AB i Malmö
, Göteborg
, Linköping
, Bengtsfors
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join us for a summer of action!
Sustainability is an instrumental part of how Duni Group creates value in the market. We are looking for two summer trainees to join our sustainability team for 8-10 weeks in June to August 2024 at our headquarters in Malmö. This is an opportunity of a summer to make a difference.
The Role
As a summer trainee you will work with sustainability related projects together with others as well as on your own. There are several concrete tasks that will help advance the Duni Group sustainability agenda. You will be part of supporting our work on climate reporting and supplier engagement, as well as leading projects on e-learning and communication tools.
Who are you?
As a company based in Malmö, we at Duni Group want to offer students at Malmö and Lund universities the opportunity to apply your experience from your studies in a real-life setting. You have at least two years of full-time studies done, either in program directly linked to sustainability or in other relevant programs but with a genuine interest and experience from sustainability questions. As a person you are results oriented, likes working in a team but also able to work independently.
Why Duni Group?
We offer you the opportunity to work in an international company where sustainability is high on the agenda. You get to work together with passionate colleagues and through our commitment, we help each other reach our goals. Here you get to work globally in Duni Group with a base at our HQ in Malmö. You will be part of the central sustainability team.
Further information and application
We would love to know more about you and your motivation for this job! Please send us your application, CV and cover letter, in English, by 23:59 March 7, 2024.
Employment period: at least 8 weeks, starting from early June, full time paid position, hybrid work with at least 3 days/week in the Malmö office.
If you have questions, please contact sustainability@duni.com
.
We are building diverse, inclusive teams and as an organisation, we, therefore, encourage candidates with all kinds of backgrounds to apply.
Applications will be reviewed for 2 weeks after the March 7 deadline after which we will invite candidates to interviews.
About Duni Group
Duni Group is a market leader in sustainable dining and food packaging solutions for the restaurant market. The Group markets and sells its products under primarily the brands Duni. BioPak and Paper+Design, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has around 2,200 employees in 21 countries, its headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker "DUNI".
If you have not already gotten a good feeling for who we are, go to our website www.dunigroup.com.
Here you can read more about who we are and what we are passionate about. Hopefully you want to be part of our team!
Duni Group is a Career Company
Duni Group has been recognized as one of Sweden's top 100 employers for the fourth year in a row. The recognition comes from Karriärföretagen (Career Company), an organization that has been presenting Sweden's most attractive employers since 2011. Companies go through a selection process by an expert panel and a qualified jury, to be named a Career Company by Karriärföretagen.
Duni Group has been recognized for creating a joyful and passionate workplace, offering our employees opportunities to grow personally and professionally. We've also been acknowledged for our strong focus on innovation and sustainability. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Duni AB
(org.nr 556536-7488) Arbetsplats
Duni AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Duni AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8480675