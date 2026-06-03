Sustainability Specialist
Abilia Aktiebolag / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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, Solna
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Position Purpose Statement The Sustainability Specialist at Abilia is responsible for advancing the organization's sustainability performance by integrating structured sustainability practices into core operations. The role will initially focus on establishing and embedding an Environmental Management System into the existing Quality Management System, ensuring alignment, efficiency, and compliance. The position will also drive continuous environmental improvements and support the development of more sustainable and responsible supply chains.
Overall Responsibility The Sustainability Specialist leads the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of environmental management practices across the organization. This includes ensuring that environmental considerations are systematically integrated into business processes, that performance is monitored and improved, and that the organization meets relevant regulatory and stakeholder expectations. The role also supports the transition toward more sustainable supply chain practices by collaborating with internal stakeholders and external suppliers.
Main Tasks / Duties
Develop, implement, and integrate an Environmental Management System (EMS) into the existing Quality Management System (QMS), ensuring consistency and usability across the organization
Ensure compliance with relevant environmental legislation, standards (e.g., ISO 14001), and internal policies
Establish environmental objectives, KPIs, and reporting structures to monitor performance and support decision-making
Drive environmental improvement initiatives, including identifying opportunities to reduce environmental impact (e.g., emissions, waste, resource use)
Follow up on environmental performance, track progress against targets, and support corrective and preventive actions
Provide guidance and support to internal stakeholders to embed environmental practices in daily operations
Develop and maintain documentation, processes, and training related to environmental management
Engage with suppliers to promote sustainable practices, including setting environmental requirements and supporting supplier development
Contribute to the development of sustainable supply chain strategies and ensure alignment with overall business objectives
Contribute to internal training, awareness, and continuous improvement initiatives
Qualifications
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Sustainability, Environmental Science, Supply Chain, or similar.
Experience or familiarity with ISO 14001 or other management systems is an advantage.
Understanding of sustainability, environmental impacts, or responsible sourcing.
Strong communication, analytical, and organizational skills.
Ability to work collaboratively and turn requirements into practical solutions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7818302-2034965". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Abilia Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556180-3296), https://careers.abilia.com
Råsundavägen 6 (visa karta
)
169 67 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Abilia Jobbnummer
9946727