Sustainability Specialist
2023-10-05
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
The world can't wait. That is why we need to be curious and brave in every decision we make and make sure that we never take more than we give. To ensure the wellbeing of the planet, people and all the future generations to come.
That is why the new position as our Sustainability Specialist is a natural and necessary expansion of our Sustainability team, and will play a key role in our growing organization and growing impact ambitions. Read more about how far we have come here.
About the role
Your main responsibility will be to implement Once Upon 's sustainability agenda. You will work together with all internal teams to create a positive impact, with full focus on reaching our sustainability goals and beyond.
What we think you'll do:
-
Implement Once Upon's sustainability strategy and ensure that objectives, policies and processes are in line with our purpose, vision and values.
-
Deep dive in different environmental and social sustainability areas with the aim to broaden our current sustainability agenda.
-
Identify and drive projects in areas of innovation and new business opportunities from a sustainability perspective.
-
Be responsible for our yearly CO2 emissions reporting.
-
Continuously look for opportunities to integrate sustainability in our internal and external communication and marketing.
-
Be responsible for business intelligence regarding sustainability.
-
Collaborate with suppliers and other partners to reach sustainability objectives.
-
Take ownership of our B-Corp and FSC certification.
-
Represent Once Upon in sustainability related initiatives.
Your background
-
Bachelor's degree, or higher in related fields (preferably sustainability, engineering, business, administration or equivalent).
-
Documented experience from working with sustainability topics.
-
Experience from working with environmental sustainability is a plus, as well as international experience.
-
Good knowledge of product development, processes and production.
-
Background from working with business development.
-
You probably have experience from certifications such as FSC or B Corp.
-
Excellent in written Swedish and English.
Who you are
Maybe this goes without saying - but first and foremost you must be really passionate about social and environmental sustainability. You bring energy and knowledge to these questions, and you have a diplomatic and constructive way in your dialogue with others.
We believe that the role as our Sustainability Specialist will require a person who is ready to continuously develop and evolve our strategies and approaches. We are looking for a _c_ollaborative colleague who really enjoys partnering across teams and departments. An ability to coordinate at multiple levels and being well organized are talents that will serve you (and us) very well in this role.
Working at Once Upon
Our app was created to help people save their favorite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. And that's how we want our workplace to be too - life (and work) at Once Upon should definitely be filled with happiness. Because happiness is the key to success, not the other way around. Right?
We strive for a safe, caring environment that gives everyone space to be their whole self, all the time. If you feel free and have fun at your job, it is easier to feel passion and responsibility for what you do. We always dare to do what we believe in and we always strive to make things better, for people and the planet.
If you're looking for a little more happiness in your life and feel like working at Once Upon would be fun, well, that new colleague might just be you!
Location
Our headquarters are located in Skellefteå, in the North of Sweden. We also have offices in Piteå, Örnsköldsvik, Umeå and Stockholm, maybe that's closer to home for you? We are remote flexible, but we also value the creativity and sense of community that follows from meeting face to face with colleagues.
Let 's connect
Does this sound like your dream job? Are you the perfect fit? Then we can't wait to hear from you! Please help us get to know you by submitting your resume or LinkedIn-profile on our website. You don't have to send us a cover letter, but please write a line or two where you let us know what you will bring to the table in this role. Applications in both Swedish or English work equally fine.
We conduct a competence based recruitment, meaning that every person who applies to join Once Upon receives equal employment opportunities. We value a welcoming environment where everyone feels included, respected and empowered, regardless of their race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, civil status, national origin, disability or age.
In this process, we cooperate with Wikan Personal in Skellefteå. If you have any questions about the job or work at Once Upon, don't hesitate to contact recruiter Irma Öhlund at irma@wikan.se
or 0910-77 09 83. Last day of application is 22th of october.
At Once Upon you have the chance to be part of something that truly makes people happy. We want to help people save their favourite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. Today, there are just over 60 of us working at Once Upon. The app is translated into 12 languages, has been downloaded 5 million times, with books delivered to over 109 countries, and we're still growing!
To be the best we can possibly be, we need all kinds of people that are able to look at things from all kinds of perspectives. That's why we need you, with your unique background, experiences and view on life. Want to be part of our story? Get in touch! Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Once Upon Publishing AB
(org.nr 559073-3670), https://onceupon.photo/sv Jobbnummer
8169387