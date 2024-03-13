Sustainability Reporting Manager
2024-03-13
Strongly united by the purpose "We help make your world a safer place", Securitas successfully integrates technology, people and knowledge to offer protective services to clients all over the world. Securitas offers security services by combining expertise in on-site, mobile and remote guarding with electronic security and experience in fire and safety. Securitas is the first global security solutions company to be validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The group has 350,000 employees in 44 markets worldwide. To find out more, visit www.securitas.com
We are looking for a communicative Sustainability Reporting Manager with a "can-do" attitude who is passionate about development of reporting standards as well as driving improvement in processes, controls and new ways of working. The focus will be on the development of Sustainability Reporting and ICSR but also working closely with the ICFR team as well as the Sustainability team.
Securitas offers a role in a modern and exciting company where you are given the opportunity to learn new things. You will get a unique chance to work with varied tasks in a flexible, growing, and international environment. If you are attracted by being a central part of developing the ICSR reporting standards, processes and controls, you should read more!
Your task and your areas of responsibility
In this position you will be part of the Group Finance team, working primarily in the ICSR domain but also closely with ICFR team and common activities. You will be a key person in different aspects of the development of the sustainability reporting manual, related internal controls framework and program. You will also be responsible for group level review of the consolidated sustainability performance data.
In this role you will be a key player in the activities conducted to provide oversight and high-level compliance monitoring and quality control of the sustainability reporting at group level. This entails working closely with key stakeholders at Group, Divisional as well as Country level.
The position is located at Securitas modern head office in Stockholm City at Kungsholmen.
Develop expertise and be up to date on evolving sustainability standards and regulations and relevant organisations requirements.
Drive the development of Securitas Sustainability Reporting Manual, related reporting processes, ICSR controls and related governing documents.
Provide input to definitions, risk-assessment, supporting tools and quality control/monitoring.
Manage the overall reporting of compliance with Group ICSR Controls Performance, which is mainly communicated at the HQ review meetings and to the Audit Committee.
Follow up on controls related to ICSR, audit observations on external reporting. Analyze the data to communicate gaps to responsible functions.
Provide input to the further development of common processes with ICFR domain, to ensure we have alignment and effective controls and monitoring in place for key ICSR and ICFR related processes within the GRC tool.
Contribute to common ICFR and ICSR activities such as training and awareness.
Liaise with Internal and External Auditors (Group), as well as close collaboration with other departments, incl. but not limited to Sustainability, IR, Business Ethics, Procurement and People
Who are you?
To be successful in this position we want you to be ambitious, driven and passionate about processes and controls and ensure that these are adapted to the changing needs and evolving landscape of our business.
As the position requires collaboration and contact with many stakeholders it is important that you are a good team player with interpersonal and communication skills. Furthermore, we want you to be organized and systematic with focus on accomplishing results. Finally, to succeed in the role you will need to have ability to interpret and implement new standards, good analytical and business support skills, a creative solution-oriented mindset and the ability to take own initiatives.
You have a university degree within business administration and 6+ years' experience from one of the Big 4 audit firms, with experience from large listed companies and internal control audits or Big 4 risk department working with internal control implementations. Experience from serving on the lead team on a global audit with experience with referring out work, SOX engagements, Internal audit, Power BI, GRC system knowledge is a plus. Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English is a must. The position will entail some travelling on a global basis.
How to apply
Selection will be ongoing, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible at our website, www.prodiem.se
For further information regarding the position, please contact Johanna Hakansson at Securitas AB.
