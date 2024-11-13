Sustainability Officer to Skanska HQ
About Skanska
We're a global construction and development company built on more than 135 years of knowledge and experience. You'll find our offices across the Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, UK, and the USA. Together, we're 28,000+ expert colleagues, change-makers, mothers and fathers, creators and explorers shaping society towards a smarter and more sustainable future. Each of us plays a vital role in telling the Skanska story.
At our headquarters in Stockholm we set the direction for the company at large and for our local units to thrive. Among other things, we create global policies and strategies, define and follow up on targets, and ensure financial capacity. While we may be builders by trade, we're human-centric by nature. Every decision we make, big and small, has an impact. That's why we believe in putting people, communities, and our environment at the heart of everything we do.
Are you ready to help Skanska drive sustainable change?
As our Sustainability Officer, you will play a key role in developing Sustainability & Innovation as a strategic area, ensuring that sustainability continues to be an integral part of our governance and management systems. You will have a direct impact on strengthening Skanska's competitiveness by focusing on all aspects of Sustainability. With a strong emphasis on responsible practices, you will contribute to Skanska's mission to be an industry leader while enhancing sustainability performance and helping to shape the company's business offerings.
Responsibilities and duties
* Develop and implement sustainability strategies, setting measurable targets to drive environmental, social, and economic sustainability across the organization.
* Support environmental management initiatives, including reducing energy and water consumption, managing waste, and promoting renewable resources.
* Ensure compliance with sustainability reporting, including performance metrics for greenhouse gas emissions, water use, and waste management.
* Lead continuous improvement efforts by evaluating the impact of sustainability initiatives, tracking progress, and identifying areas for enhancement.
* Occasionally lead development projects to share best practices, track trends, and drive innovation in sustainability.
* Support various Sustainability & Innovation activities as needed, including partnering with Business Units to support sustainability initiatives and business opportunities.
What We're Looking For
The ideal candidate will have a university degree and at least 5 years of experience in a sustainability-focused role, ideally within a corporate setting. Whether you have a bit more or slightly less experience, we value a genuine passion for driving sustainability and making a meaningful impact. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is essential for collaborating with colleagues and stakeholders globally.
Experience with project management, particularly in the construction industry, is a plus. Additionally, the ability to create engaging presentations and communicate effectively with diverse audiences will be highly valued.
To Succeed in This Role You Need
* Strong leadership abilitiesto inspire and guide others towards sustainable practices, while fostering a collaborative and results-driven environment.
* Analytical skillsto assess data, identify opportunities, and drive continuous improvement, aligning efforts with strategic goals.
* A collaborative mindsetwith a thorough approach and attention to detail, able to build strong, effective relationships across teams and functions.
* Strategic problem-solving skillsto think ahead, anticipate challenges, and deliver results by driving key initiatives forward.
* A results-driven approachwith the ability to meet and exceed targets, ensuring continuous success in all projects and initiatives.
Why Join Skanska?
At Skanska, you will have the opportunity to shape the future of sustainability and innovation in one of the world's leading construction companies. We are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and sustainable growth, both for our business and our planet. Join a team that is dedicated to making a positive impact every day!
Ready to Drive Sustainability at Skanska? Apply Today!
