Sustainability & Utility Manager
British American Tobacco Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2026-06-18
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BAT is evolving at pace into a global multi-category business. Our purpose is to create A Better TomorrowTM by Building a Smokeless World.
To achieve our ambition, we are looking for colleagues who are ready to join us on this journey! Tomorrow can't wait, let's shape it together!
British American Tobacco Portugal has an exciting opportunity for a Sustainability & Utility Manager in Malmo, Sweeden.
The Sustainability & Utility Manager leads the Sustainability & Utility team and delivers a safe working environment, a sustainable factory and a reliable utility functionality. The role is responsible for compliance towards international standards and Swedish legislation regarding EHS, sustainability and utility, OPEX budget, reporting accuracy and contract management. The role is guiding external bodies and suppliers through audits and inspections. As a role model, the Sustainability & Utility Manager demonstrates a professional leadership, clear direction and commitment to safety and the company's vision and mission.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Ensure EHS, sustainability, energy, and utility compliance with global standards and local legislation
Lead and develop the Sustainability & Utility team, including capability building and performance management
Oversee accurate reporting and incident management with authorities and regional stakeholders
Drive risk assessments, safety procedures, and continuous improvement initiatives
Act as Sustainability (SUST) pillar lead
Manage and ensure compliance with EHS frameworks and programs (e.g., roadmap, BCP, energy mapping)
Lead and support projects related to EHS, sustainability, and utilities, including identifying improvements
Coordinate audits and inspections with external bodies and suppliers
Manage budget (OPEX), contracts, and documentation within the function
Promote sustainable energy use and innovation, while setting direction and driving change across the organization
What are we looking for?
Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in sustainability, EHS, or utilities
University degree in sustainability, construction, EHS, or similar field
Strong knowledge of EHS, sustainability, and utility regulations (especially local legislation)
Solid understanding of industrial/manufacturing environments
Proven leadership and team management capabilities
Ability to drive improvement initiatives and change management
Strong communication, stakeholder management, and relationship-building skills
Fluency in Swedish and English
Proactive, results-oriented mindset with strong problem-solving skills
High adaptability, autonomy, and coaching/influencing ability
What we offer you?
We offer a market leading annual performance bonus (subject to eligibility)
Our range of benefits varies by country and includes diverse health plans, initiatives for work-life balance, transportation support, and a flexible holiday plan with additional incentives
Your journey with us isn't limited by boundaries; it's propelled by your aspirations. Join us at BAT and become a part of an environment that thrives on internal advancement, where your career progression isn't just a statement – it's a reality we're eager to build together. Seize the opportunity and own your development; your next chapter starts here.
You'll have access to online learning platforms and personalized growth programs to nurture your leadership skills
We prioritise continuous improvement within a transformative environment, preparing for ongoing changes
WHY JOIN BAT?
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute – certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce (e.g. time out caring for family, parental leave, national service, sabbatical and/or starting an own venture).
Come bring your difference and see what is possible for you at BAT. Learn more about our culture and our award-winning employee experience here.
If you require any reasonable adjustments or accommodations to help you perform at your best during the recruitment process, you are encouraged to notify us. We are fully committed to support you by making appropriate arrangements for you to demonstrate your full potential. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare British American Tobacco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556098-6779)
Hyllie Boulevard 34/ Floor 14 Malmö (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
BAT Sweden Malmö Office Jobbnummer
9970104