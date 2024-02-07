Sustainability & compliance lead- Sustainable focus
About Alfa Laval
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the job
The role as Sustainability and Compliance lead includes responsibility for supplier audits, sustainability initiatives and expertise in these areas as well as alignment on both global and local organization levels in the development of sustainability opportunities. You will be part of the sourcing organization in Sweden, and the global supplier risk & compliance network, where you will be working closely with international sustainability and compliance colleagues. You will be placed in highly experienced and collaborative team.
In this position your responsibilities will be:
Being a Subject matter expert sustainability and compliance
Lead global assignments, e.g., Digitalization.
Lead global sustainability and compliance projects and activities.
Develop sustainability & compliance capabilities in sourcing organization.
Who you are.
As a person you listen, consult, and make room for others. You believe that transparent and constructive communication is the key to success, and you are a networker that quickly builds and develops new relations. You are well known for obtaining high levels of energy and reaching ambitious goals. You embrace change with optimism and find it easy to remain confident and actionable in situations with unknown elements and ambiguity.
What you know
We trust you have at least 5 years of working in sustainability especially, within Sustainable sourcing/Responsible sourcing. You possess strong knowledge in developing ways of working with value creating sustainability. You have led several projects contributing to sustainability thought your career and have a proven track record in terms of data driven sustainability, for example related to climate action, and you have sustainability reporting experience. You are fluent in English both written and spoken.
Good knowledge in analytics and Power BI an advantage is an advantage for this position.
What is in for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value working in line with our drivers Action, Interaction and Satisfaction. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success and in helping Alfa Laval contribute to sustainability globally. Så ansöker du
