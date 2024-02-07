Sustainability & compliance lead- Compliance focus
About Alfa Laval
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the job
The role as Sustainability and Compliance lead includes responsibility for supplier audits, sustainability initiatives and expertise in these areas as well as alignment on both global and local organization levels in the development of sustainability opportunities. You will be part of the sourcing organization in Sweden, and the global supplier risk & compliance network, where you will be working closely with international sustainability and compliance colleagues. You will be placed in highly experienced and collaborative team.
In this position your responsibilities will be:
Being a Subject matter expert sustainability and compliance
Lead global assignments, e.g., Digitalization.
Lead global sustainability and compliance projects and activities.
Develop sustainability & compliance capabilities in sourcing organization.
Who you are.
You are independent and goal oriented. You excel at building networks as you are going to work in a matrix organization with many contact points within the organization. You love data and data analysis, and you take pride in aggregating the data so others can understand and draw conclusions from it. You act with confidence and clarity in times of ambiguity and have a positive attitude towards change.
What you know
We trust you have at least 5 years of working in sustainability especially, within Sustainable sourcing/Responsible sourcing. You possess strong knowledge in developing ways of working with supplier audits and are familiar with quality tools and operating in Lean Six Sigma methodologies. You have been leading different projects throughout your career are fluent in English both written and spoken.
For this position, possessing an ISO auditor certification of ISO9001/ISO14001/ISO45001 is an advantage. Good knowledge of analytics and Power BI is also an advantage.
What is in for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value working in line with our drivers Action, Interaction and Satisfaction. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success and in helping Alfa Laval contribute to sustainability globally.
