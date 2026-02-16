Sustainability Manager to BAT Fiedler & Lundgren
2026-02-16
About the role
As Sustainability & Utility Manager to BAT Fiedler & Lundgren, you will play a leading role in ensuring a safe working environment, driving the factory's sustainability agenda, and securing reliable and efficient utility operations. The position has a strong focus on health and safety (EHS), where you take overall responsibility for compliance with Swedish legislation, internal standards, and international requirements, while continuously improving ways of working and strengthening the local safety culture.
You will work closely with the production teams, ensuring that EHS processes, risk assessments, incident reporting, chemical handling, energy mapping, and sustainability data are accurate, up to date, and effectively implemented. The role also includes responsibility for utility management, where you set the direction for maintenance, manage and follow up on contracts, and act as a technical expert in projects involving EHS, sustainability, or utility.
A central part of the role is to drive improvement initiatives and support cross-functional collaboration. You lead the EHS and sustainability roadmap, coordinate audits and inspections together with authorities and external partners, and contribute to the development of sustainable and efficient production processes. You will lead a team of six and foster a high-performing, engaged, and collaborative work environment. The role includes OPEX responsibility and close interaction with regional sustainability and engineering teams, as well as suppliers and service providers.
This is a full-time consultancy assignment for six months with the ambition for a permanent hire. The position is based in Malmö and is primarily on-site during daytime hours. Occasional and infrequent travel within Europe may be required. Preferred start date is as soon as possible.
About you
You are a confident and experienced leader with a solid background in EHS and sustainability, ideally gained in an industrial or manufacturing environment. You bring at least five years of experience from production settings and have previously led teams. Your understanding of Swedish EHS, environmental, and utility legislation is strong, and you have the ability to translate this into practical, efficient processes that support safe and sustainable operations.
You thrive in a role where both structure and analytical thinking are crucial. You are comfortable working with energy balances, water balances, and technical data, and you can assess, calculate, and challenge information when needed. As a communicator, you are clear, engaging, and able to build strong relationships across all levels of the organization. You combine a proactive "can-do" mindset with the ability to coach, influence, and implement improvements.
Important for the role:
• Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience from industrial or manufacturing operations
• Leadership experience within a production or industrial environment
• University degree in EHS, Sustainability or a related field
• Strong knowledge of Swedish legislation within EHS, sustainability and utility
• Solid knowledge of how an industrial production company operates
• High proficiency in MS Office, especially Excel and PowerPoint
• Ability to drive change, lead improvements and develop teams
• Able to review (project) plans/designs regarding sustainability aspects and identifying discrepancies
• Fluency in English
• Good knowledge of Swedish and previous experience from the food industry are considered advantageous for the role.
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact the responsible recruiter: Maja Svensson at maja.svensson@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact our support at info@adecco.se
