Sustainability manager, Axel Johnson International AB

We are looking for a business-driven sustainability manager for temporary employment during parental leave for the Business Group Driveline Solutions within Axel Johnson International AB. We envision you as a person who is passionate about driving sustainability to create business value and who has experience working with sustainability in the industry. You report to and work closely with the Business Group Manager. You are based at the Stockholm office, Sveavägen 151, but the role includes traveling, both in Sweden and in Europe.
About the role
As temporary Sustainability Manager, you will be responsible for managing and implementing sustainability projects, within the areas of Sustainable Supply Chain, Sustainable Operations and Sustainable Customer offers and thereby work towards our vision. You will work both with strategic and operational tasks.
Your job responsibilities include, among other things:
• Supporting the companies in planning and leading projects to drive sustainable transformation in our industry and create business value
• Managing the Business Group's sustainability work by using the business group strategy to support the companies to develop and enable their sustainability strategies.
• Prioritize activities, develop, and execute a groupwide action plan. Operationalize the goals and make it easy for the group companies to make the right decisions.
• Give companies the tools and support necessary to act and implement their sustainability targets. Follow up on progress and create transparency.
• Participate in Axel Johnson International's group projects and represent Driveline Solutions on the central Sustainability Coor Team.
• Assist the company MDs and Business Group MDs with analyses and participate in the strategic work of the various subsidiaries.
• As part of the Business Group management team take a holistic perspective on the business and contribute to a wide range of topics.
• Educate and engage the responsible team members in the group companies to make them both ambassadors for sustainability and enable them to set expectations.
• Support the companies and follow up on results. Ensure that they know what problem they need to solve and give them examples and tools.
• Travel regularly to visit companies to understand and be close to the business.
In summary, this is a very broad role where you will work close to the business and the companies. Sustainability is at the core of the Group's values so you will be working on several different tasks at the same time, independently or together with project members from our companies and the Business Group.
Qualifications
The focus of the role will be on sustainability, but since we see sustainability as an enabler for new business opportunities, you might also be involved in other business and company-related projects. Therefore, being familiar with the entire value chain with experience in industrial, warehousing or manufacturing companies is a plus.
You probably have a degree in engineering or equivalent with more than three years of experience in a similar role at a large company or as a consultant. You have been successful in change management, and you have a profound interest in sustainability.
You speak and write English fluently. Since you will be working closely with the companies to improve their processes, you will spend a lot of time on-site, and you need to be able to travel when necessary.
Personality
You are independent in your role and analytical in your way of thinking. You are communicative and outgoing, and you enjoy a high pace of work. You have an open mind and are good at pushing projects forward and engaging colleagues and suppliers. You are good at gathering information and presenting it in an understandable way.
About Axel Johnson International and Drivelins Solutions
The Business group includes companies supplying driveline Solutions for mobile marine and industrial applications. Our customers have a high demand for technology, quality, availability and technology. We serve them from our companies in countries where we are present. Our companies offer critical services to their customers and act as a technical solutions provider. You will be a part of a dedicated team that supports the companies. Each member has his/her own area of responsibility, but the team works closely together with a common goal of strengthening the business and helping the companies position themselves as leaders in their fields of expertise and markets. It is a dynamic environment, and you will be able to contribute to the group's strategy.
Axel Johnson International AB encourages diversity and personal growth through internal and external programs. We promote a healthy work-life balance, and while certain periods will be more intense, you will not be expected to be constantly online.
Read more about Driveline Solutions and Axel Johnson at www.axinter.com
and www.axeljohnson.se
