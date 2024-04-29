Sustainability Manager
Volvo
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Sustainability Manager for the Marketing, Communications & Sustainability department.
What you will do
ESG & Sustainability is a critical component of the Volvo Financial Services' transforming together strategy. The VFS ESG & Sustainability program, fully aligned with the Volvo Group Sustainability strategy, aims to influence positive change by implementing actions and initiatives engaged with our customers, business partners and colleagues. This includes the speed at which we combat climate change, the way we use the planet's limited resources and how respect individuals and collaborate.
Together we are evolving, innovating, and shaping the world we want to live in by embedding our ESG & Sustainability agenda into the heart of our business strategy and core processes.
As the Sustainability Manager you will contribute to collaborating in the VFS's program to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals - the world's agenda for a better planet.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
* Conduct ESG Materiality Assessments, aligning sustainability strategy with VFS business strategy and stakeholder expectations. Focus the efforts on the most impactful sustainability issues and allocate adequate resources on them.
* Identify, summarize and share relevant focus areas from the Volvo Group and VFS markets to keep abreast of the rapidly changing ESG & Sustainability landscape and to maintain compliance.
* Continue developing the VFS ESG & Sustainability culture and awareness
* Create data models and timeframes to support sustainability initiatives for VFS across multiple functions
* Lead and coordinate global corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, engaging VFS employees, and assuring an active and positive social role in the world around us.
* Build global network to accelerate implementation of sustainability initiatives in the markets.
* Monitor Corporate Social Activism trends and identify opportunities to take public stances aligned with Volvo Group and VFS priorities.
* Develop risk assessment tools to identify ESG & Sustainability gaps and areas for improvement
Your future team
You will report directly to the Senior Vice President Marketing, Communication and Sustainability. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
* You are someone who truly wants to contribute to a better world
* University degree or equivalent required
* 6+ years of experience in sustainability
* Strong presentation and communication skills, teamwork and interpersonal skills
* Expert skills in collaboration and engagement
* Knowledge and perspective on sustainability/ESG challenges
* Business-to-business (B2B) customer experience, experience in financial institutions is a plus
* Fluent in English and other language skills preferred
We believe the successful candidate has the passion and excitement to take on this challenge.
More specifically, you have:
* Sound knowledge of ESG and sustainability trends, by knowing current and future practices affecting financial sector
* Strong planning and analytical skills
* A global and agile mindset with strong customer focus
* Excellent presentation skills
A drive for results, by steadfastly pushing yourself and others for results and by exceeding goals successfully.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
Last Application Date: 05-20-2024
