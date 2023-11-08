Sustainability Manager
2023-11-08
Do you want to make a true difference by influencing and driving the work connected to sustainability across a global business unit?
At the Rock Tools business unit within Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, we're now looking for a Sustainability Manager to be an enabler for action and push us towards becoming an industry leader within sustainability. We offer you a workplace where these matters are a top priority, and you get the opportunity to grow and develop - both your own skills and future career.
Your mission
With a broad scope, you play a leading role in our shift to sustainable business, and you network, communicate and influence stakeholders in all parts of our global organization to reach your goal. This includes activities throughout the whole supply chain as well as the integration of sustainability values into our product and service offering. You coordinate and facilitate the development of roadmaps towards our sustainability targets and together with the function heads, you break this down into annual targets and execution plans. This includes providing relevant coordination, progress monitoring and support to ensure we deliver on our targets which also are monitored through our science-based target commitment.
While being our expert, and with your profound interest in a sustainable business, you play a key role in the development of our culture through global communication, campaigns and training efforts.
The location for this job is Sandviken or Västberga, Stockholm and we apply a hybrid work set-up where you can combine office work with work from home or any other location.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a MSc in environmental management, sustainability management or similar, in addition to extensive experience from working in the manufacturing industry - preferably in a leading position within environmental management. You have knowledge of relevant legislation and standards, and a track record in driving change in a cross functional global environment. Working in a truly global environment calls for excellent English skills, verbal and written.
Your personality really matters to us - you're a leader with a strong driving force in making things happen, passionate about development and skilled at prioritizing your tasks to achieve results. You collaborate with many different people in our organization, which calls for great communication skills, excellent teamwork and the will to share knowledge.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Application
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, but no later than November 28, 2023. Job ID: R0060789.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Magnus Selling, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 616 27 82
Union contacts - Sweden
Per Hedman, Unionen, +46 (0)70 205 37 08
Rickard Andreasson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 763 66 26
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 616 03 10
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Recruitment Specialist
Lisbeth Häggström
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2022, sales were approximately 57 billion SEK with about 16,200 employees.
