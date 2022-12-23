Sustainability Manager - Proact IT Group
Hrm Affärsutveckling I Stockholm AB / Chefsjobb / Solna Visa alla chefsjobb i Solna
2022-12-23
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hrm Affärsutveckling I Stockholm AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
About Proact
Proact is an IT service partner with offices in 13 countries employing approximately 1200 people. The organization is divided into four business units: Nordics & Baltics, Central, West and UK.
We offer a combination of world-class hybrid cloud solutions and uniquely specialized people that generate lasting value for our customers.
All our work connects to our two hashtags:
#ThePowerofData. "Data is powerful. It can enable innovation, accelerate growth or even disrupt entire industries. How organizations store, connect, protect and use their data is more important than ever, as they look for new ways to drive value through it."
#ThePowerofTogether. "Although we all love technology, our competitive edge is not based on technology - but on people. True value for our customers is first enabled when we collaborate - and connect our people, our vendors and our customers mutual knowledge, creativity, technology, architecture, innovation, processes and data."
Proact is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq midcap OMX Stockholm with a revenue of approximately 4,25 BSEK.
About the position
Taking on the new position as Sustainability Manager at Proact IT Group you will be responsible for the organization's entire sustainability agenda. The role consists of three main parts:
Strategy. Set and drive Proact's goals and long-term ambition regarding all parts of sustainability (environmental, diversity etc.). This includes communication and positioning both internally and externally.
Secure compliance and reporting, both regulatory but also to our customers in our role as a supplier. This includes to establish metrics, to define and implement the processes of reporting as well as to drive and secure that reporting is done in a timely manner.
Sustainability in customer relations. Clarify how Proact works with and communicate sustainability to customers. This includes the internal sustainability agenda (which is often requested by customers) and the different ways Proact can help their customers become more sustainable.
This is a new role within Proact and you will be part of its development. The recruitment of a Sustainability Manager is a step to further develop the sustainability agenda within Proact IT Group. Group is responsible for the overall sustainability agenda but the work regarding sustainability is shared between Group and the different business units.
As the Sustainability Manager for Proact IT Group you will work on group level with all questions and tasks within sustainability. This includes:
Guide the Group Management Team (GMT) in how the sustainability strategy should be outlined, for example what goals and KPI's should be implemented. This involves setting sustainability related targets, defining actions required to reach them, and driving the strategy execution required to complete those actions.
Drive and secure that all sustainability reporting is done correctly and in a timely manner. This includes to establish metrics and to define and implement the processes of reporting.
Guide all Business Units and countries in how they should respond and take actions to customer inquiries.
Expert and internal go-to person for all matters regarding sustainability.
Collaborate with the communication department with the goal of spreading information and creating interest in the subject, both internally and externally.
Collaborate with Portfolio & Technology to develop a sustainable business offer to our customers.
About you
You have an academic degree or relevant experience which we deem comparable and 5+ years of relevant experience from similar work. Furthermore, you have expert knowledge of sustainability, excellent track record of project leadership and experience from international collaboration. You have numerical and analytical skills, good knowledge of English and Swedish, both written and spoken, and strong communication skills
As a person you are collaborative, independent and enjoy working in an operational role while you at the same time have the ability to work on a strategic level. You are tenacious and work persistently with attention to details to find solutions in an organized and structured way. You take initiative and work with dedication and passion and makes things happen.
Our offer
We offer an open, non-hierarchical, friendly and informal atmosphere where delivering quality to our customers is priority number one. Our core values are integrity, commitment and excellence.
We offer a hybrid workspace with beautiful offices in Frösundavik offering a broad selection of amenities such as gym, catering, shuttle to Solna station etc.
Join our journey towards becoming the world's most trusted IT services partner!
Contact and application
In this process, we collaborate with HRM Affärsutveckling. If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Albert Lundgren at albert.lundgren@hrmab.se
or + 46 70 236 36 99, alternatively Ulla-Britt Fräjdin-Hellqvist at ulla-britt@frajdin-hellqvist.se
.
Apply by submitting your resume and cover letter via HRMs website no later than the 22nd of January 2022.
Interviews will be held continuously, and we recommend you submit your application as soon as possible. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "hrm1387". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hrm Affärsutveckling i Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556720-0117), http://www.hrmab.se/ Arbetsplats
HRM Affärsutveckling AB Jobbnummer
7291747