Sustainability Manager - People & Human Rights, Volvo Group Purchasing
Volvo Business Services AB
2024-07-08
Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm
Ready to shape the future together with us?
Are you a curious changemaker who thrive in a fast-paced and global environment? Does the opportunity to make an impact through sustainable and responsible business practices excite you? Are you looking for a career where you grow and learn every day? Then this is a job for you!
In order to grow and excel within the challenges of sustainability, we will strengthen our team within Responsible Purchasing. We are now looking for a Sustainability Manager who will be responsible for building the Volvo Group Purchasing's Human Rights compliance and due diligence program for the future.
This is us, your new colleagues
The choices we make today define the world we live in tomorrow. Climate change, population growth and increasing urbanization are shifting the landscape and expectations on transport and infrastructure. In all our actions, we need to consider how to reduce climate impact, use the world's resources more efficiently, and conduct business more responsibly. The Volvo Group supply partners play an integral role in realizing our sustainability strategy across the full value chain. With more than 50 000 tier one supply partners worldwide, we have an opportunity to influence the sustainability transformation throughout the supply chain also beyond tier one suppliers. At Volvo Group we take this responsibility seriously and work exclusively with supply partners who have the same view of the world as we do within the Volvo Group when it comes to achieving the sustainability ambitions.
You will make a difference
As Sustainability Manager you will have the responsibility to drive the compliance and due diligence strategy of our supply network related to protecting people and human rights. You will play a crucial role in developing and implementing processes to ensure robust, easy, and efficient mechanisms to comply with applicable forward-looking regulatory requirements and full adherence to our Supply Partner Code of Conduct.
You will report to the Head of Responsible Purchasing
Main activities and responsibilities
* Develop and lead the implementation and scaling of the global Human Rights Due Diligence program for the Volvo Group supply network.
* Research, interpret, and apply Human Rights due diligence frameworks and guidelines related to supply chain activities.
* Provide coaching and training to continuously build knowledge and capabilities within the organization.
* Act as owner and secure development and implementation of relevant Human Rights due diligence tools, guidelines, directives, processes, and related targets..
* Together with the Responsible Purchasing team, actively contribute and take part in the buildup, implementation and roll-out of the Responsible Purchasing Roadmap
* Participating in external industry groups and compliance networks representing Volvo Group Purchasing.
Who are you?
We believe that you are passionate about sustainability and have a track record of working with implementation of ESG strategies in a multinational corporate environment. You have the ability to identify opportunities and risks from a sustainability perspective with particular focus on Human Rights and People. In combination with your great leadership skills, you are creative, dare to challenge with bold new ideas, and not afraid to operate and set out directions in a world of many uncertainties. As Sustainability Manager you have an open and holistic mindset, are analytical, and attentive as well as possess excellent communication skills in English. You are able to build sustainable and trustful relationships and networks. You also have a positive drive with a demonstrated ability to drive change as well as to manage and coordinate cross-functional projects involving a wide range of stakeholders.
Required experience and education
* Master of science or equivalent in a relevant field with a minimum of five years of work experience as a sustainability professional.
* Deep understanding within the compliance and due diligence field with focus on human rights, preferably in a supply network context.
A relevant degree in law or business administration is considered an advantage for this position. To succeed in this role we believe you have experience of driving progress in human rights, international relations, law or related area.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to put your mark on the future and bring your skills and ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you! Send in your application. If you have some questions, please reach out to Karin Strömberg, Head of Responsible Purchasing, karin.stromberg@volvo.com
Please note that due to summer vacation period we will start reviewing candidates end of August.
Last application day: August 19
