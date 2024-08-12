Sustainability Engineer to leading Thermo Fisher Scientific
2024-08-12
Are you passionate about sustainability and making a positive impact on the world? We are seeking a talented and ambitious Sustainability Engineer to join Thermo Fisher Scientific's world-class team. As a global leader in scientific research, Thermo Fisher Scientific is dedicated to enabling their customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. Start your story with Thermo Fisher Scientific and become part of a diverse and inclusive community where your unique experiences and perspectives are valued. Join Thermo Fisher Scientific in making a difference!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Welcome to Thermo Fisher Scientific - a global leader that not only sets the standard for the industry but also endeavors to make a real difference in communities worldwide. At the core of Uppsala, they drive the future of healthcare by manufacturing and marketing advanced blood testing systems critical for supporting clinical diagnostics and monitoring of allergies, asthma, and autoimmune diseases.
As an Instrument & Consumable Sustainability Engineer at Thermo Fisher Scientific, you will play a key role in the company's sustainability journey. You will develop sustainable solutions for their instrument products, primarily focusing on allergy testing instruments. Leveraging your expertise in Sustainability Engineering, you will help customers worldwide diagnose allergies and autoimmune diseases. You will be part of a team responsible for defining hardware requirements and creating solutions for new products while enhancing designs for existing ones, with a strong focus on Design for Sustainability (DfS). Your contributions will shape Thermo Fisher Scientific's sustainability roadmap, integrating eco-friendly practices into product development and driving cultural change within the Immunodiagnostic Division. You will also work on strategy creation, capability development, process and tool incubation, and change management. Additionally, you will serve as a Mechanical Engineer, developing mechanical designs and solutions for instrument products. Your focus will be on our design language DfS and the five impact areas: reducing hazards, minimizing waste, increasing energy efficiency, responsible packaging, and extending product life. You will collaborate with the DfS team, share design guidelines, and ensure customer requirements are met. You will also interact with many team members both internal at Thermo Fisher and suppliers/partners to Thermo Fisher Globally.
You're offered more than just a professional challenge. At Thermo Fisher Scientific, you're welcomed into a positive and supportive work environment where the team not only works hard together but also has fun. There's room for personal and professional growth, and every day, you have the opportunity to contribute to shaping the future of health and medical technology.
This is a consulting assignment, meaning you'll be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant at Thermo Fisher Scientific. The assignment will be full-time and long-term. If the collaboration works well, there is a great chance that you will be employed directly by Thermo FIsher Scientific.
You are offered
• Being part of a stable organization where your initiatives and ideas are valued
• Good development opportunities as there are many exciting roles with responsibilities to grow into
• Work at an international forward-thinking company where significant progress is underway
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Determine and implement sustainability strategies and initiatives to minimize environmental impact
• Collaborate with diverse teams to develop and implement sustainability initiatives
• Perform research and analysis to discover possibilities for improving energy efficiency and reducing waste
• Monitor and report on key sustainability metrics and goals
• Stay updated on industry trends and regulations to ensure compliance and drive continuous improvement
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Sustainability Engineering, or another relevant technical subject. Equivalent experience will also be considered
• Proven experience in sustainability engineering or a similar role
• Are familiar with life cycle assessments and relevant software
• Understanding of recycling practices
• Extensive understanding of environmental regulations and effective methodologies
• Has experience working with DfS
• Comfortable expressing yourself in english, both verbally and in writing
As an individual, you're self-driven, solution-oriented, and curious. You have a knack for paying attention to details and enjoy problem-solving. Additionally, you should be comfortable with social interaction, as you'll be collaborating extensively with stakeholders, making communication skills essential. Moreover, you possess the ability to approach tasks with a holistic perspective.
Additional Information:
• Start Date: According to agreement
• Extent: Full-time, office hours
• Location: Uppsala Business Park
• Other: As part of the process, a drug test will be conducted
Read more about how Thermo Fisher Scientific presents themselves on their website - HERE!
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
