2023-01-30
We are a growing consulting firm looking for a Sustainability Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in sustainability and engineering and a passion for creating a more sustainable future. If you are looking for a career in an open minded, team oriented and inspirational culture with core values such as Joy - Consideration - Ambition, we encourage you to apply!
The global goals for sustainable development, Agenda 2030 and road maps for a fossil-free Sweden guide us in our work. We are also a participant in the UN initiative Global Compact (https://www.unglobalcompact.org/).
As a Sustainability Engineer at Together Tech you have a broad understanding of the technical product development process. This knowledge is the key when it comes to support and facilitate our consultants on the sustainability aspects in different client projects and to reach our goal and vision " We develop future product for a better world".
We are looking for you who has the competence and interest in:
• Life Cycle Assessment
• Environmental footprints calculations
• Risk Management in Sustainability
• Design for Sustainability
To be able to support and execute:
• life cycle assessments required to determine components and processes with the higher environmental, social, and economic impacts.
• tasks related to the environmental evaluation of a product and environmental performance disclosure.
• advise design engineers in the materials selection that will improve sustainability performance of the final product.
• provide recommendations to design engineers that will improve the circularity of the final product.
• support sustainable design tasks and assignments.
• customer's sustainability related assignments.
Further more we think you have a BSc/MSc in engineering or similar technical education and have good knowledge in both Swedish and English, orally and in written. Strong communication and project management skills is a must.
As a person you should be able to contribute to create a good working climate, e.g. by being helpful, sharing your knowledge and being open to improvements. You must have a high problem-solving ability, be organized, have a good ability to work together in teams as well as independently and have an aim to produce good results at the right time and with quality.
Together Tech for sustainability
We leverage technology for impact and deliver on our core values through passion for people, technology and innovation. In close collaboration with our clients we undertake assignments from concept to final product as well as on-site assignments.
Welcome to our world of consulting!
