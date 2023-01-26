Sustainability Developer
2023-01-26
Company Description
ABOUT US
The IKEA brand is one of the most successful home furnishing brands in the world. We are a value-driven company with a passion for life at home and where our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people.
Who are we? We are IKEA - Purchasing and Logistic Areas (PLA) and the home for all Supply Business units. We have seven different Purchasing and Logistic Areas in which consists of more than twenty different sites. We have around 2600 co-workers and our responsibility is to compliance, empower an entrepreneurial spirit among all IKEA business functions and last but not least lead with IKEA Culture & Values.
This position is based in Älmhult and belongs to Purchasing and Logistic Area North.
Job Description
At IKEA we want to have a positive impact on people, society, and the planet. As a Sustainability developer you will contribute to secure that the IKEA sustainability agenda is an integrated part of our business and stakeholder development. You will work close with various stakeholders in the supply chain where you will have the responsibility to to secure collection, verification, aggregation, and reporting of sustainability data. Together with our Business teams, you will set priorities and goals for both internal and external stakeholders to execute sustainability actions and priorities. You will also support our suppliers to continuously identify new sustainability related business opportunities applicable in the region, in connection to the IKEA Sustainability strategy.
In this assignment you will also:
Provide relevant analysis of supplier's sustainability data in order to support supplier's development business decisions
In line with business ambitions, create and implement supplier's development plan to meet IKEA People Planet Positive Strategy goals.
Together with the relevant functions in the business teams lead and execute Sustainability Action Plans
Identify potential projects in your region to move the sustainability agenda forward and contribute to global sustainability projects
Facilitate sustainability related trainings for business teams and suppliers
Lead sustainability development in IKEA key areas
Qualifications
Our aim is to become People & Planet positive! Are you keen to join us on this journey? We are looking for you whom has the energy, commitment, and drive to deliver more sustainable life and better IKEA products for the many people.
As a sustainability developer you have a good knowledge and understanding of sustainability related trends, on both a global and local level, and their potential impacts to the total business. You are driven by the desire to find new sustainable business opportunities and make it happen through engaging and motivating people, sharing an experience, and coaching others. We see that you have strong motivation for positive sustainability developments through the IKEA direction and our People & Planet Positive strategy. Moreover, we see that you understand different supply chains and have the ability to find synergies, create, lead and execute sustainable business projects. As a person you never compromise when it comes to compliance and you always have sustainability, and the end customer, in mind when taking decisions.
Additionally, we also see that you have:
A university degree in sustainability, engineering, or other equivalent education
Good understanding of different industrial setups, market specific and macro-economic conditions
A good understanding of IKEA IWAY and ability to conduct verification activities
Experience working with ESF Governance (environmental, social, and corporate)
Good knowledge of project management tools and methodology
Readiness to travel in the region
Good communication and presentation skills
IWAY - "The IKEA Way on Purchasing Home Furnishing Products" is our code of conduct which, together with our sustainability strategy "People and Planet Positive 2030", forms the guiding star in our daily sustainability work.
Additional information
Please note! We are looking for two Sustainability Developers to join our team in Älmhult!
If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Recruitment specialist Olivia Swärd, Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
. We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English by 6th of February 2023.
We are reviewing applications as they come through and might close the recruitment process earlier if we find the right candidate, so don't wait to apply!
