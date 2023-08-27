Sustainability Coordinator Csrd
2023-08-27
Are you as passionate about sustainability as we are? Are you the driven and structured team player we are looking for?
We are now offering a temporary assignment as Sustainability Coordinator CSRD, where you will support us in implementing a reporting structure for EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) in the areas of Environmental, Social, and Governance. As CSRD will affect many areas and functions at Stena Line, you will work and cooperate widely over the organization and be supported by specialists in all related areas as well as data management. You will play a vital role in our company as we develop our work in sustainability!
Some of your key responsibilities:
• Analyze and evaluate CSRD requirements - being the coordinator for keeping track of all details in CSRD and aligning us internally
• Develop and present the implementation plan and prioritize accordingly
• Collaborate with stakeholders to document the CSRD process description
- With IT support, drive the development toward automated quantitative and qualitative reporting
- Suggest future ideas to gain maximum positive effects from the legislation
- Communicate the progress and results to internal stakeholders
- Benchmarking relevant data against data from other organizations
- Continuously reporting the progress to our internal steering group
What you will experience
You will become a part of our Sustainability department who's responsible for the strategy and overall sustainability agendas at Stena Line! You will report directly to our Head of Sustainability and work closely with our team members and other in-house departments and stakeholders.
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remotely will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance creating magic today and tomorrow.
Who you are
At Stena Line, your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We believe you are welcoming; You are a true team player with a positive mindset who's easy to collaborate with and you welcome new challenges. We believe you are caring; You have a clear interest in the sustainability field and you are the most effective when you drive change. We also believe you are reliable; You are analytical and detail-oriented in everything you do and don't give up easily. You take pride in delivering both correctly and timely, while also being able to see the bigger picture.
Qualifications:
• Bechaelor's degree in engineering, science, or economics.
• Experience in reading and implementing requirements based on standards or legalizations
• Good awareness of data management
• Experience from working with ISO management systems
• Excellent at writing instructional texts
• Fluent in English and Swedish.
Interested?
This is a full-time, temporary position with start as soon as possible, until December 31st, 2024, based in Gothenburg within our Sustainability department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than September 10th, 2023. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Maria Tornvall, Group Head of Sustainability at maria.tornvall@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 5,900 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10
