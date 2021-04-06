Sustainability Controller - Stena Line Scandinavia AB - Administratörsjobb i Göteborg
Sustainability Controller
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-06
Are you the curious Excel pro with passion for sustainability we 've been looking for?!
Become a part of transforming Europe's leading Ferry Company
At Stena Line, we believe everything is connected. By bringing people and goods together, we enable businesses and societies to grow. As a company, we are on an exciting journey driven by technology and new digital habits, developing our business to create outcomes that matter to our customers. Stena Line's Sustainability team within our Operations & Business support has a crucial part in this journey!
Our sustainability team consists of two persons, and we 're now looking for a Sustainability Controller to join us. As we are a small team, we work very close together but also in collaboration with other in-house departments and stakeholders.
What will you do?
As Sustainability Controller your role is to provide proactive decision support and recommendations by development and analysis of sustainability data and performance indicators. This in order to drive the development of the company's work to reach set targets- particularly for fuel and emissions reduction from the ship and port operation.
The role will take part in, and drive projects such as internal benchmark of ships and ports (Green list) within the field of the company's five sustainability focus areas with the overall objective to deliver tangible value for Stena Line.
Some of your key responsibilities:
Ensure proactive decision support by analysis of sustainability data and performance indicators.
Calculate and compare effect and return on investment for emission reduction alternatives. Monitor and evaluate emerging technologies and fuels and general energy efficiency alternatives on the market.
Create understanding of alternatives, priorities and their long term consequences among management and stakeholders.
Further develop projects and tools such as the Carbon Road Map and the Green list through collaboration with internal stakeholders.
Support a robust and efficient ISO14001 Sustainability Management System through audits and evaluations.
Responsible to ensure reporting of data from the available systems is correct and timely for submission to authorities, customers and other internal/external stakeholders.
Support improvement in system development, automation and alignment between data sources.
Maintain a good knowledge of the overall trend in sustainable development, including financial markets and regulatory development, and analyze the potential effect on Stena Line's fleet and operations.
Work for more automation and less reliance on excel and manual calculation.
ESG reporting in financial markets.
Who are you?
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. First of all we are looking for someone who is passionate about sustainability and numbers. As a person you need to be analytical and detail-oriented, but still have the ability to see the bigger picture. You are organized, independent and take full responsibility for your own work. You are also a social and communicative team player, who knows how to collaborate with everyone within the organization. Working with administrative tasks and numbers are in your comfort zone, and thinking outside the box doesn 't scare you, which will definitely come in handy in this role.
The must-haves:
Bachelors or Master's degree in Engineering, Science, Business or equivalent (plus for courses in environmental or maritime/logistic)
Experience in calculation and projections (e.g. Excel)
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Working experience is definitely a plus (e.g. ISO14001)
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our Sustainability team. To apply, please register your profile and send in your application in English as soon as possible but no later than 18th of April, 2021. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Erik Lewenhaupt, Head of Sustainability, at sustainability@stenaline.com or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Frida Berntsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, frida.berntsson@stenaline.com.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As the leader of sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 4300 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company. We believe it is up to us where we want to go next and how far we want to go. The journey starts with us.
Working at Stena Line means having a safe and stable workplace and a great work-life balance. We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Stena Line Scandinavia AB
Jobbnummer
5674061
