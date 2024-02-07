Sustainability Assistant to Trioworld
Trioworld is seeking a student assistant to join their sustainability team. If you are passionate about sustainability and eager to start your career within the company's sustainability efforts, we encourage you to consider this opportunity.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Trioworld is an industrial group and one of Europe's leading players in innovative, sustainable, and cost-efficient packaging solutions based on polyethylene film for consumer- and industrial packaging, transport and load security, agriculture, hygiene, and medical technology. The group has around 1,800 employees and a turnover of EUR 1 billion. It operates production facilities in Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada and sells its products to a global market.
Joining Trioworld's team will provide you with the opportunity to apply your theoretical knowledge in a practical environment, thereby gaining valuable professional experience. You will be involved in various projects, offering you a comprehensive insight into the company's sustainability, particularly concerning environmental impact. The team, consisting of five dedicated individuals, covers a broad spectrum of sustainability topics, from sustainability reporting and human rights to life cycle assessment and Science-Based Targets (SBT).
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Conduct Carbon Footprint calculations/LCAs throughout product development cycles to support sustainable product development
• Assist in project planning
• Develop PowerPoint presentations, memos, and other documents to enhance project and assessment communication
• Contribute to the ongoing development and refinement of Trioworld's Carbon Footprint/LCA tool
• Review research and analysis to improve project and assessment results
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has a strong interest in sustainability
• Is a team player, capable of building relationships and collaborating across diverse cultures and countries
• Is self-driven and can independently complete tasks with the support of colleagues
• Possesses excellent English skills
• Has experience with Microsoft Office tools
• Envisions themselves in this role for at least 6 months
• Is available to work 6-10 hours per week at our office located at Järntorget in Gothenburg
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience conducting LCAs (e.g., through a master's course)
• Basic understanding of LCA software SimaPro
• Knowledge can be obtained through education, experience, or self-learning
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-driven
• Quality-conscious
• Analytical
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
