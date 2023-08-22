Sustainability and Product Compliance Manager
2023-08-22
Since selling our first timepiece in 2011, Daniel Wellington has evolved into a global phenomenon that has disrupted an entire industry. We are an exciting, vibrant, and innovative brand that challenges old conventions - continuously striving to enrich our customers' style through timeless pieces.
Working here, you are a part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where we want you to be yourself. We give you trust, ownership, and flexibility in your work, and the opportunity to make an impact, directly contributing to our success. You will spend your days with collaborative, open, positive, and highly skilled people. You will learn new things, grow, and have a great time while doing so.
At Daniel Wellington, we create quality accessories that stand the test of time. We have strong goals and high ambitions - build a sustainable future for the brand whilst growing responsibly and collaborating with our partners to generate a positive impact on society. Since our founding in 2011 we have taken significant steps to understand our social and environmental impacts. Our sustainability strategy covers four long-term goals, where we believe we can make the greatest contributions. You can read more about them in our Sustainability Report 2022 (https://danielwellington.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/articles/360001250745-DANIEL-WELLINGTON-SUSTAINABILITY-REPORT).
These goals are ambitious and we need to strengthen our team with a Sustainability & Compliance manager to reach them!
THE TASKS YOU WILL OWN
• Develop and lead the sustainability ambition and strategy, setting the roadmap
• Stay up to date and consider future trends, market requirements, regulations, and best practices and proactively recommend solutions
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate sustainable practices and initiatives into all aspects of our business operations, for example, work closely with our product development team
• Be responsible for sustainability reporting
• Ensure compliance with relevant sustainability guidelines and industry standards concerning product and material regulations
• Maintain relations with relevant external stakeholders
WHO YOU ARE
• Higher education within sustainability, engineering in a relevant field, compliance, or similar
• Minimum of 5 years experience in Sustainable and/or Product Compliance work
• Excellent communication skills, with the ability to inspire engagement and action in a global organization (business-fluent English skills required)
• Passion for sustainability and a genuine desire to make a positive impact on the environment and society, with the ambition to ensure the integration of sustainability in the core business
To further succeed in the role, we believe you thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment, with great variation in both strategic, analytical, and operational assignments. As you will independently lead the area of sustainability, a can-do spirit will come in handy.
THIS IS #LIFEATDW
Are you still here? Amazing! We aim to be transparent, and we want to give you a glimpse of what it is like working here. If you want to know what our people replied when we asked them why they like working here, you can visit our career site - (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)
ABOUT THE PROCESS
This process will house recruitment tests as a first step and a case assignment in a later stage to help us break human biases as we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity. Visit our career site Recruitment at DW. (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/recruitment-at-dw)
