Sustainability and Climate Strategist
2023-08-14
Are you interested in driving and improving the integration of Swedbank's sustainability and climate agenda into the bank's business processes? We are looking for a Sustainability and Climate Strategist with the responsibility of ensuring that Swedbank takes the next step in the transition.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Develop and drive integration of Swedbank's climate and other sustainability commitments into the bank's business and operating model in close cooperation with all relevant units (i.e. business areas, risk units)
• Provide expertise knowledge and guidance to various stakeholders on subject matters
• Develop climate-related sector specific tools, methodologies and policies that support business processes
• Drive the dialogue with external sustainability networks and industry associations
• Maintain and develop sustainability targets and metrics in line with Swedbank's external commitments, strategic priorities, regulatory requirements and other stakeholder expectations
• Coordinate and contribute to seamless cooperation with all relevant units within Swedbank Group to drive the sustainability agenda
• Drive and/or contribute to various projects within Group Sustainability that support and accelerate Swedbank's sustainability transition
What is needed in this role:
• Master's degree in relevant field
• A minimum of 3-5 years of work experience within the financial sector
• Strong understanding of how the sustainability transition affects the banking industry
• Deep knowledge and experience of the main carbon accounting and climate target setting frameworks within the financial industry, such as PCAF, Science Based Targets initiative, Net-zero Banking Alliance
• Solid understanding of the sustainability drivers within different sectors
• Knowledge of both existing and upcoming EU sustainable finance regulations, such as the EU Taxonomy
• Great communication, presentation and cooperation skills, both with internal and external stakeholders and cross-border
• Self-sufficient with a doer mentality and with excellent planning & prioritising as well as project management skills
• Solution orientated, structured and efficient with a positive attitude
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
be a part of a diverse team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects together with the whole bank, enabling Swedbank's sustainable business strategy and driving towards a financially sound and sustainable society". Karolina Skog, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 28.08.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Karolina Skog, +46 702 25 05 89
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 8 58 59 02 88
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
