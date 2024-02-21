Sustainability Advisor
2024-02-21
ISS-Corporate is hiring! We seek an experienced Sustainability Regulations Specialist. In this role, you will harness your specialized knowledge and adept communication prowess to collaborate with our cutting-edge proprietary data and tools. Together, we will guide forward-thinking enterprises in navigating the intricacies of ESG risk assessment and response. Moreover, you'll play a pivotal role in educating executive and board members about the evolving ESG landscape.
Our core mission centers around refining corporate sustainability. You'll primarily focus on enhancing public environmental and social disclosures to bolster transparency, meticulously aligning with established standards and regulations, frameworks, and the expectations of stakeholders.
On a day-to-day basis, your key duties will encompass
Active participation as an integral member of a team of sustainability advisors..
Skillful management of a diverse client portfolio, marked by proactive engagement and swift responsiveness to client queries.
Cultivation of enduring relationships with esteemed senior client executives and management teams. This engagement will facilitate the tailored provision of contextual advice in tune with their unique challenges and aspirations.
Diligent tracking of the ever-evolving ESG landscape, encompassing reporting standards & regulations, rating systems, and shareholder anticipations. This will drive the identification of pivotal disclosures warranting client focus.
Creation and presentation of polished client deliverables, engaging in in-depth discussions with sustainability and legal executives to ensure comprehensive understanding.
Synthesis of insights gleaned from our ESG databases and platform, unraveling actionable intelligence related to ESG disclosures and practices.
Cultivation of pioneering intellectual capital and thought leadership within the ESG domain. This might involve curating whitepapers, toolkits, webinars, and bespoke presentations for individual clients and prominent industry gatherings.
This role will encompass minimal travel, typically amounting to 10% or less, primarily allocated to conference participation.
Qualifications
Relevant degree (Business, Finance, Corporate Sustainability, or related field) with exceptional performance record.
3-5 years successful experience in sustainability reporting, strategy, research, advisory/consulting, or client-facing roles.
Familiarity with Sustainable Finance, Responsible Investing, and Proxy Advisory.
Technical adaptability, including quick proficiency with custom applications.
Strong grasp of climate-related business risk and strategy.
Understanding of sustainability reporting frameworks, standards and regulations such as CSRD, ISSB (legacy SASB), TCFD, CDP, GRI, and others.
Intellectual curiosity for mastering complex concepts.
Ability to diagnose market trends and conceptualize solutions.
Effective time management, organization, and multitasking.
Proficient analytical skills with a focus on problem-solving.
Ability to diagnose client needs and identify resources.
Proficiency in distilling data using tools like Excel
Extreme attention to detail and proactive in seeking assistance.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556582-4793)
Stureplan 4 C (visa karta
)
114 87 STOCKHOLM
