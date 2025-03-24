Sushi & Korean Rice Bowl Chef Join Hannas @GoCo!
Salladsbaren i Gamlestaden AB/ Hannas @GoCo / Kockjobb / Mölndal Visa alla kockjobb i Mölndal
2025-03-24
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Salladsbaren i Gamlestaden AB/ Hannas @GoCo i Mölndal
We are looking for a skilled and passionate chef to join our team at Hannas @GoCo, a newly opened restaurant in GoCo Health Innovation City. We focus on high-quality sushi and Korean rice bowls, catering to a health-conscious clientele, including many professionals from Med-Tech companies.
About the Job:
• Hours: Monday-Thursday 9:00-15:00 (lunch shifts). More hours available if desired. Saturday-Sunday, 12:00-20:00 (every other weekend off is possible).
• Tasks: Preparing sushi and Korean rice bowls with precision and care.
• Workplace: A modern, ambitious restaurant focused on fresh, high-quality food.
Who You Are:
• Experienced in sushi and/or Korean cuisine.
• Passionate about fresh, high-quality ingredients.
• A team player who thrives in a fast-paced environment.
• Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus but not required).
If you want to be part of an exciting restaurant with high ambitions, apply now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-23
E-post: hannassalladsbar@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Chef Hannas @GoCo". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Salladsbaren i Gamlestaden AB
(org.nr 559107-9693)
Entreprenörsstråket 15 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Salladsbaren i Gamlestaden AB/ Hannas @GoCo Jobbnummer
9242536