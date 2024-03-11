Sushi kock
2024-03-11
Vi är en sushikiosk som ligger inne på ICA Maxi Berga Helsingborg. Idén bakom hela verksamheten går ut på att vi erbjuder färsk och god sushi som kunder kan plocka i valfria förpackningar. All förberedelse sker på plats varje dag inne i vår sushikiosk, så kunderna har möjlighet att se hur allt går till.

Dina arbetsuppgifter
Vardaglig förberedning av olika råvaror som exempelvis fisk, grönsaker och ris. Tillagning av sushi i form av handrullad sushi.

Utbildning och erfarenhet
Tidigare erfarenhet av att arbeta med liknande arbetsuppgifter. Som person ser vi att du är ambitiös, driven, tar egna initiativ och kan samarbeta väl.

Tillträde
omgående. Tjänsten kan komma att tillsättas innan ansökningstiden har gått ut. Du behöver kunna prata svenska och/eller engelska. En del av personalen talar även japanska.
Provanställning tillämpas
Kandidater som går vidare i anställningsprocessen kontaktas per telefon eller mail.
Sushi Daily Berga
Who we are
Sushi Daily is a fast-growing and innovative food retail and restaurant company founded in 2010. One of its brand concepts, Sushi Daily, is the current European leader for fully serviced sushi bars. It currently operates over 1000 kiosks in 12 countries. The unique concept features outlets in grocery stores, supermarkets and airports with live Sushi Artisans performing their art in front of customers, delivering a differentiated customer experience and top-quality sushi.
Sushi Daily Berga is currently looking to expend their team and hire a new Sushi Artisan in its stand in Helsingborg.
Culture defined by values
At the very heart of our brand, you will find 5 values that encompass who we are. They are ingrained in the roots of Sushi Daily and we believe that they shape us into being the best version of ourselves. Our values are: Totally Together, Constantly Curious, Expertly Excellent, Humbly Honest & Positively Passionate - do you recognise yourself?
Why you should join us
Join a tradition, not a kitchen. The art of sushi making has been at the heart of Japanese culture since the 8th Century. Be part something bigger than a kitchen team. Become a Sushi Daily Artisan and learn ancient skills and techniques that will ensure a tradition lives on.
A career beyond cooking. In Japanese culture sushi is more than cooking. It's considered a true art form, as its beauty is just as important as its taste. So, if you want to take your career beyond cooking by unleashing your creative skills, become an Artisan with Sushi Daily.
Craft your career. Master the craft of sushi to cut out a new a career. Take your cooking to the next level by training in the arts of knife skills, flavour and preparation with our sushi masters. Until you're ready to call yourself a true Artisan, fit to serve the finest handmade sushi.
What you will do. Producing all our products (Maki, Sushi, Sashimi...) while respecting our recipes. Ensure compliance with hygiene standards and the Sushi Daily concept. Guarantee excellent product quality. Ensure the high level of customer service (tasting and customers interactions). Maintain a good relationship with the retailer
Who you are. Passionate about Asian cuisine and culture. Committed to high quality work. Feeling comfortable in presenting our products to our customers. Rigorous, dedicated & eager to adapt and learn.
Does it sound like you? If you think so, please contact us at jobb.sushidaily.berga@hotmail.com
