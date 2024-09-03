Surveyor at DNV
DNV Sweden AB / Lantmätarjobb / Solna Visa alla lantmätarjobb i Solna
2024-09-03
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos DNV Sweden AB i Solna
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, with almost 15,000 employees operating in more than 100 countries. Through our broad experience and deep expertise, we advance safety and sustainable performance, set industry benchmarks, and inspire and invent solutions. Driven by our purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, we empower our customers and their stakeholders with facts and reliable insights so that critical decisions can be made with confidence. We are the world's leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. We enhance safety, quality, energy efficiency and environmental performance of the global shipping industry - across all vessel types and offshore structures. We invest heavily in research and development to find solutions, together with the industry, that address strategic, operational or regulatory challenges
DNV Sweden looks for a Surveyor with a degree in electrical, automation engineering or equivalent degree!
We are looking for a CMC (Components and Materials)/ FIS (Ships in operation) Surveyor, based in Stockholm and Örebro area. By joining us, you will become a member of a highly qualified team serving the maritime industry and various customers. Your background within electrical/automation will be vital in strengthen our team portfolio and make you an valuable asset to our team.
The job you will take on will give you a huge variety of customers and your expertise will give you the possibility to work with different types of products depending your back round an interest
You will be given the chance to explore our Maritime organization in different locations and become familiar with the daily working life of surveyors, approval engineers and technical employees, and you will gain valuable technical experience.
Shadowing surveyors in the field visiting different type of customers.
You will become well acquainted with the DNV's company culture and organization and expand your professional network. We are confident that we can offer interesting, challenging, and fun experience!
By joining us, you will become a member of a highly qualified team serving the maritime industry and various customers.
What we offer:
To become part of a recognized international company
Talented colleagues and a pleasant working environment
Tailormade training and courses with opportunities for own development
A competitive compensation and benefits package
Strong company culture with emphasis on competence development
Great colleagues who value team development and support
Valuable and real-life experience through our projects
Flexible working hours and focus on work/life balance
Meet other professionals through established networks and informal events
Hard work but also lots of fun!
Building a professional network
DNV is an Equal Opportunity Employer and gives consideration for employment to qualified applicants without regard to gender, religion, race, national or ethnic origin, cultural background, social group, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, age or political opinion. Diversity is fundamental to our culture and we invite you to be part of this diversity.
Position Qualifications
Competence needs:
0-10 years of experience in the industry
Master or Bachelor degree in electrical, automation, mechanical, marine engineering, or comparable competence
Excellent communication skills, verbal and in writing in English and Swedish.
Empathy and problem-solving mindset towards our clients
Team player with independent, self-organized abilities and positive mindset
In the possession of a valid driving license
Flexibility to travel within the area
Fresh graduates are welcome to apply
Personal qualities:
Passion for working closely with customers and team members
Open minded and able to work remotely with colleagues around the world
Self-driven and willing to share
Open to change, proactive, and with a service-minded attitude
Ability to work individually as well as in a collaborative environment
Committed to safety
Passion for quality of work
Interesting of digital journey
Must have current valid drivers license
Interviews are going to be held on an ongoing basis.
For more information regarding this position please contact: Head of Section CMC Matti Valopaasi at matti.valopaasi@dnv.com
or +358 50 4624911
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DNV Sweden AB
(org.nr 556450-3836), https://www.dnv.com/
Hemvärnsgatan 9 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Det Norske Veritas Sweden Aktiebolag Jobbnummer
8876520