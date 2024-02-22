Survey Instrument Operator
2024-02-22
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for a Survey Instrument Operator to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS
• High School Diploma or equivalent.
• Able to perform work with minimum supervision.
• Understand construction terminology.
• Must identify and utilize common construction materials, hand tools, and power tools (hammer, shovel, laser level, measuring tape, etc.).
• Work in an organized manner.
• Able to work night shifts when needed.
• Ability to work independently and follow instructions.
• Must be self-motivated and can work well with others.
• Ability to meet attendance schedule with dependability and consistency.
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Responsible for assisting the Crew Chief in the operation.
• To calibrate and operate a variety of specialized surveying equipment, such as a theodolite, transit and leveling devices, and GPS tools.
• To measure the boundary of the area as well as other features.
• Recognize and communicate hazards/danger zones to surveying crew.
• Operate and set up surveying instruments for land surveying operations.
• Transfer grid lines and elevations from a set point.
• Position and hold vertical rods/targets used for sighting to measure angles, distance, and elevations.
• Provide surveying equipment maintenance, cleaning, and proper storage.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and the workplace is in Boden, Luleå. Applications must be submitted to the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-21
