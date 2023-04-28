Survey Engineer / Mätingenjör
CRTG Engineering (Sweden) was established in 2018 and is the Swedish part of the China Railway Tunnel Group ("abbreviated as CRTG"). For more than 40 years, CRTG has focused on engineering companies specializing in tunneling and underground works and is the backbone of China Railway Group Limited, which is listed in the World Fortune 500. The group, which integrates research and design, construction, scientific R&D and equipment manufacturers, has always been actively engaged in scientific research, technological breakthrough and new technology promotion and application.
We are looking for a Survey Engineer for our team who works with tunnel projects in Sickla and Järla, namely the expansion of the subway to Nacka.
Job role: In the role of Survey Engineer at CRTG, you work in one of the largest infrastructure projects in Stockholm. You must plan, implement and report measurement technical work within set requirements and time frames.
The team at CRTG is looking for a Measurement Engineer with good experience in quantity measurement and a person with good ability to be precise.
We work in collaboration closely with each other, so you need to have good communication skills.
Examples of tasks:
• Measurement work refers to concrete structures. For example measurement, setting out, settlement control, calculation, accounting and drawing up of relationship document
• Measurement work around wiring, for example measurement, setting out, production of relationship document
• Quantity regulation
• Measurement work for tunneling
Qualifications and education requirements:
• University or Vocational education in measurement technology
• 3- 5 years relevant work experiences
• Work experience with major concrete construction projects is a must
• Proficiency of AutoCAD, SBG Geo
• Work experience of using Leica Cyclone 3DR, laser scanning is advantageous
• Good language skills in either Swedish or English, both spoken and written
Do you consider yourself suitable for the position as Surveyer with us at CRTG?
Welcome to send in your application before 2023-05-20, with your CV and cover letter.
For more information contact us at CRTG via shanli.hojjati@crtg.eu
Or visit CRTG website at https://www.crtg.eu/
