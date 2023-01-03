Support technician to worlds largest music streaming company
Do you have 1-2 years experience working in a helpdesk/with IT-support and love working in a technical support but would like to work at a cool company? Well it doesn't get much cooler than this: the worlds largest music streaming company is looking for new members of their helpdesk team and we would love to get in contact with you. So apply already today as we expect a lot of interest in this position and we will work ongoingly with this recruitment process - meaning the position could be filled quickly once the right candidate has applied.
So what will your days working as a support technician include?
• Be our representative in the companys IT Bars and other support channels
• Manage incoming requests and give personal and remote support on hardware and software problems to fellow employees
• Maintain printers, meeting room technology and other IT related equipment in the offices
• Administration and support of i.e Google Workspace, JAMF and centralised user management (LDAP)
• Collaborate closely with other teams to make sure alignment remains on a global scale within the IT Support area
• Continuously work with updating support documentation
• Participate in the onboarding for new employees
• Support senior colleagues in preparations and execution of vendor engagements.
• On-call service will be included in the role.
• Participate in some IT support improvement initiatives
So who are we looking for?
• You have 1-2 years of experience working in a helpdesk environment
• You have experience in supporting macOS and Windows based systems and love to give personal, customer focused support to help Spotifiers solve technical problems.
• You are familiar with client and software deployment solutions.
• You have some experience of using Terminal.
• You are comfortable communicating both verbally and in writing in English since that is our company language.
• You exhibit a growth mindset and are a curious person and a fast learner. You enjoy diving into new technologies and tools.
• You are a patient troubleshooter. You may not have the answer, but you know how to find it.
• You are a team player that actively collaborates with your team, and in other locations, to find solutions to problems.
• You are self-motivated and active with the ability to work independently.
• You are dependable, have a sense of urgency and are able to meet deadlines.
• You are flexible and willing to adapt to fast and often occurring changes.
• Start: as soon as possible
• This is a fulltime position working hours 8-17
Placement is in Stockholm
