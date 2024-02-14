Support Specialist
2024-02-14
You will join the onsite team as a Support Specialist in Umeå. Quality and continuous improvements out of a LEAN leadership will be essential in this position. In your daily work you will primarily work with daily operations including continuous improvement and preventive maintenance of the IT equipment and applications used in production at the local Plant. Furthermore, you will get the opportunity to participate in industrial projects meeting driven by local business or/and Group IT. Customer success is always in our mind.
Some of the activities you will be working with are:
o Configuration and installation of equipment and applications
o Time critical support of factory applications and equipment
o Preventive maintenance and continuous improvement
o Quality work, VPS (QRIT)
o Support and problem solving of factory equipment and applications.
o Project implementations into runtime
o Documentation
About you:
We expect you to have a degree from university studies (or similar) and a couple of years of experience working in a technical support job or similar role. You have good knowledge of LEAN and previous experience from working with customer contacts. Your solid knowledge of ITIL processes, support tools, as well as infrastructure components will give you the necessary foundation to deliver good results. In addition, you are interested in new technologies and to further develop yourself and others.
Qualifications / requirements for the job:
o Excellent knowledge of computer hardware and software
o 1-2 years of experience from working with technical support or similar role
o 1-2 years of experience from IT within manufacturing industry
o Knowledge of LAN and WAN communications (TCP/IP)
o Documented experience from working in customer contacts.
o Experience from ITIL and working with continuous improvements.
o Good communication skills in English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
o Good knowledge about Office 365 and cloud
o Driving license
Characteristics for the job:
o Demonstrated customer focus and dedicated to adding value to the customer.
o Excellent team-player that collaborates well with others and builds good relationships.
o Strong communication skills and interpersonal skills
o Is open to change and enjoys the challenge of unfamiliar tasks.
o Action oriented - pursues tasks with energy, takes own initiatives, drives and has the need to finish.
o Strong analytical skills - ability to anticipate, identify and solve problems also in complex, difficult or stressful situations.
o Change oriented - actively suggests improvements, manage, supports and drives change with an open and innovative mindset.
o Acts with a strong sense of urgency.
o Structured and organized with good handling (administration) of documentation as needed.
Additional qualifications include:
o AD knowledge
o Experience from working in projects.
o Knowledge about IT equipment in factory environment
o Certification in some infrastructure area, LAN, WIN server etc
o Experience about working in ITIL processes.
o Leadership skills
About the employment:
Work hours:
o 2 shifts (Morning, evening and daytime)
o Available for overtime if needed. Ersättning
