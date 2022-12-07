Support Specialist
Ikea It AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Malmö Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Malmö
2022-12-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Hej!
My name is Henna Punkari and I work as a team leader at the IKEA IT service desk. The team and I are searching for our next colleague to come and join us in Helsingborg or Älmhult! The team is diverse with people from different cultures and backgrounds who are passionate about providing consumer-centric IT Support with a personal flair. They take great pride in helping our colleagues around the globe to keep the lights on and allowing the business to continue. They focus on quality and seek opportunities to develop and upskill. IKEA IT service desk is a global organization with one common goal, to provide the best possible IT support to IKEA co-workers worldwide.
We need someone who has some experience in IT support but more importantly that you are sharing the IKEA core values at heart. Organizationally our team is new, but we are experienced and like to have fun at work. We are not afraid to make mistakes and share our learning to become better together. We value honesty and transparency, as it helps us to make better and more effective decisions together. You are the person who never loses sight of the end-users needs when supporting and leading others towards common goals. You operate in a service-minded and professional way, with the ability to successfully cooperate with co-workers from various sites globally. Taking lead in any given situation comes naturally to you as managing your work effectively by prioritizing, delegating, and making sound decisions.
We believe you have knowledge and experience in some of the following areas:
Experience or education in IT support/incident management/problem management
Professional proficiency in English, both verbal and written skills (must have)
Customer service skills, able to support our end users through different channels such as phone and chat
Knowledge of retail IT software or previous experience working in retail
Agile ways of working, ITIL4 and DevOps understanding/practice
Good communication skills, to be able to translate IT terms for our end users with no IT skills
Using IT tools like ServiceNow, JIRA and Confluence
At IKEA, you're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Our different views, backgrounds, and personalities make us better understand our customers, give us more fun at work and spark more and better ideas. Perhaps your unique take on something could lead to a great idea that creates a better everyday life for the many people.
Your responsibilities
As Support Specialist, you will be giving support the support of several services in the Business Area 'Customer'. Our Area has focused on supporting the ikea.com web page, IKEA co-workers in stores and customer contact centres, so we value any sort of previous experience or knowledge of retail systems. Your main responsibility is to have an overview of the current support status, and proactively work to decrease the incident volume and shorten the incident resolution time.
Furthermore, you will be responsible for:
Solve more complex issues within the assigned business area, coming in through different support channels to improve co-worker efficiency
Register, analyze, prioritize, solve, and assign all incoming cases during the agreed time in an accurate and efficient manner ensuring a high level of quality
Drive communication towards end-users and product teams about the progress of ongoing cases by continuous monitoring, analysis, following up and escalation of the case if needed
Drive the support organization's assignment and goals towards the business area by being involved in cross-functional work to ensure the affordable IKEA
Participate and contribute with input in the Product/Service meetings by acting as an ambassador of the support organization within the business area and facilitating cross-functional meetings (triages) with stakeholders to resolve critical issues
Perform all daily tasks in accordance with set processes, rules and guidelines and share important information and knowledge with colleagues, to ensure standardization.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
The role is based in Helsingborg or Älmhult and you will report to a Digital Team Leader.
Important to note is that our work is shift work including work during weekends and bank holidays. We work in nine-hour rotating shifts between 07:00-19:00 from Monday to Sunday and the shift has a 1-hour time slot for lunch. You should be able to work onsite either at Älmhult or Helsingborg office 100% of your work time. Also, there is no relocation support for this role.
Studies show that members of underrepresented communities don't apply for jobs unless they're 100% "qualified". If this is part of the reason you hesitate to apply, we like you to reconsider and give it a chance. Maybe your profile fits our needs much better than you think. We look forward to receiving your application.
From: "Why Women Don't Apply for Jobs Unless They're 100% Qualified" by Tara Sophia Mohr, August 2014"
We will be interviewing continuously and are looking forward to hearing from you!
Please Note
Our recruitment processes are to be fully digital until the final stages. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-17
E-post: ann-marie.faraguna@ingka.ikea.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Support Specialist- IKEA". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
7239309