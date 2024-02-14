Support Manager Machine Learning Messaging
2024-02-14
ABOUT THE ROLE
Are you a motivated student (or perhaps recently graduated from university) eager to dive into the world of innovative machine learning solutions? At Tele2 we 're looking for a Support Manager Machine Learning for our Messaging team who is not only highly motivated but also adaptable and ready to learn. If you are a student seeking a valuable learning experience, this role might be the perfect fit for you.
This job will involve a wide variety of tasks from operational support and maintenance including ML retraining and configuration tasks, analysis, design, development, documentation, test, installation, and solution automation.
We are looking for a person with interest to learn and explore. Are you curious, are you a student or new graduate who is interested in working with Machine Learning and AI this role is perfectly suited for you. It will give you opportunities to gain a valuable experience and to work with the newest technologies. In addition to working with ML and AI it involves customer relations and customer support. You will collaborate closely with the Messaging Team, partners, and suppliers to ensure the best possible service for Tele2 customers while maintaining the smooth day-to-day system operations. Strong communication skills, the ability to take initiative, and the capacity to work independently are important qualities.
What you'll be doing:
In this position you will have the opportunity to take on a wide range of responsibilities, including:
- Assisting organization, customers and suppliers with analytics and solutioning and problem solving
- Operational support and maintenance of AI tool including ML retraining and configuration.
- Follow and understand business and market trends, assess opportunities and risks in order to support existing solution and future development.
- Collaboration with the teams across the organization.
- Set clear objectives and guidelines and undertake corrective measures to align business performances to relevant levels of expectations.
Who are you?
We are looking for a person who is eager to learn Messaging Business and explore new business areas. It is important that you have global focus as well as strong collaboration and communication skills to assist in facilitating problem resolution. The ability to demonstrate critical thinking and to develop strategic on-going customer relationships are very important trades.
• * We also believe that you have:
- University Degree in technical subjects or its equivalent
- Programming in Python, Apache HTTP Server, Redis NoSQL DB and MySQL RDBMS
- A working knowledge of machine learning
- Strong business acumen as well as technical knowledge
- Persistent with the ability to work independently to achieve objectives.
- Analytical and logical thinker with the ability to apply creative solutions to resource constraints.
- English proficiency. Swedish is a merit.
If you meet these expectations and are ready to take on this role, we encourage you to apply.
ARE WE A MATCH?
Find out more about life at Tele2 and who we are at tele2.com/career and WeareTele2 on Instagram and Facebook. Are you interested in knowing more about our work to create a more sustainable future? Read about our social responsibility and green efforts at tele2.com/sustainability.
The position is located in our headquarter in Kista, Stockholm.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates.
At Tele2 we work hard to fulfill our commitment to lead in sustainability being named the number one climate leader in Europe by The Financial Times and we keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
