Supply Quality Engineer R&D/Production Technology
Siemens Energy AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Finspång
2025-09-10
We are hiring a Supply Quality Assurance Engineer R&D/Production Technology for our team in Finspång!
Snapshot of Your Day
As a Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer (SQAE), you will be part of a growing function in a position that entails a large responsibility!
In this role you will be a part of a team of approx. 15 colleagues in Sweden and 1 colleague in Romania. You will represent Supply Chain Quality in multi-functional meetings and strongly collaboration with Procurement, Project Management, Manufacturing & Logistics, Project Engineering and Project Quality Management with a shared target to secure qualified deliveries from qualified suppliers.
We work in a multicultural environment with contacts with different departments locally and globally. Networking is a key to success!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Supplier qualification with a multi-functional supplier qualification team, including assessment of supplier capabilities and initial auditing of suppliers in the assigned supplier base.
* Ensure and improve the supplier quality in the assigned area of dedicated business (products, projects, and services). Implement SQD (Supplier Quality Development) requirements such as preventive actions, technical specifications, and qualification of suppliers.
* Responsible for supplier qualification, product / process qualification & technical supplier development to provide a global, demand covering, quality assured and cost-effective supply base for the components within certain commodities.
* Implement and track measures and activities to ensure the requested quality of the components and services supplied.
* Monitoring supplier Key Performance Indicators and adjusting quality, inspection, and development
* planning activities accordingly.
* Early supplier involvement supporting the global supplier quality team in the product development process.
* Planning and execution of regular supplier audits.
