Supply Planner
2025-12-15
Supply Planner - Diamond Tools
Are you ready to optimize delivery flows and drive continuous improvement in an international setting? Here at Husqvarna Construction, you will have the opportunity to grow and take responsibility as a Supply Planner for our Diamond tools segment, focusing on high customer service and efficient distribution. Welcome to a workplace where your contributions make a difference for customers and colleagues around the world!
What you will be doing here
As a Supply Chain Planner, you will be working to further optimize customer service level and to be ultimately responsible for driving the defined Supply Chain process for the diamond tools segment.
This position is directly responsible for ensuring delivery performance meets established targets, consistently fulfilling our customers' expectations. The role oversees the performance of central distribution centers and serves as the primary point of contact for both factories and external suppliers
Main objectives and deliverables:
Contribute to improving our business performance from a supply chain perspective.
Secure delivery performance vs inventory turnover and total supply chain cost.
Plan replenishment of products across the Distribution Center network.
Analyze supply plans ensuring factories and suppliers are provided with correct information.
Place and monitor orders with factories and external suppliers based on agreed lead times.
Maintain direct communication with key stakeholders, including Factory Managers, Product Managers, and Customer Service teams.
In this role, you will be the functional team leader, guiding and coordinating daily operations and activities to ensure smooth and efficient workflows.
About the team
You will become part of a dynamic, global team united by a shared commitment to continuous improvement. In this collaborative environment, you'll have the chance to take on meaningful responsibilities that foster both professional and personal growth. Working alongside colleagues and customers from around the world, you'll gain valuable international experience. We also believe in supporting one another and creating a positive, enjoyable workplace where we celebrate our successes together.
Who Are We Looking For
To succeed in this role, you need to have experience in supply planning and inventory management. You should also have a strong business acumen and customer focus mentality with the ability to convert analytical conclusions to tangible and result oriented actions.
You will belong to a team and will cooperate with different stakeholders, therefore it's important that you are a team player with good communications skills, but you also can work independently with a structured way of working. Since the role will cover a lot of data it's important that you have strong analytic skills with a result- and solution-oriented approach.
Required:
Minimum of 3 years' experience with similar tasks and a university degree within Supply Chain Management or similar
Good knowledge in Excel and a passion for data
Fluent English both spoken and written
Desired:
Experience of Power BI and other similar tools for data management
Experience of Supply Chain Planning software such as Logility Voyager or similar
Location
This position is placed in Jönköping. At Husqvarna we use a hybrid working model with at least 50% in office.
Development
At Husqvarna Construction, you'll find an international, inclusive, and diverse environment with plenty of opportunities for personal and professional growth. We believe our differences are our strengths, and we live a culture based on three pillars: We're Bold, We're Dedicated, and We Care.
The Application
If you are ready to seize this opportunity and contribute to our journey of excellence don't hesitate to apply now! Please note that applications are not accepted via email due to GDPR regulations.
Please note that we will begin the selection process after the holidays. At Husqvarna, we believe in the importance of balancing work and personal life, especially during the festive season. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we take time to recharge. Wishing you a wonderful holiday season filled with joy and relaxation.
For more questions regarding the position please contact hiring Manager Anatoli Dimitrov at anatoli.dimitrov@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Engberg at katarina.engberg@husqvarnagroup.com
Husqvarna Construction Division is a leading global manufacturer of innovative equipment and diamond tools within the light construction industry. Our portfolio includes machines, solutions, services and diamond tools made for professionals who work with hard materials like concrete and stone to shape urban environments of tomorrow. We sell and service our products worldwide in more than 100 countries, net sales in 2024: SEK 7,8 billion and approximately 2,500 employees.
