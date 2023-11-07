Supply Planner - Category Area Wood
2023-11-07
Company Description
Welcome to Category Area Wood, the home of five wood related categories. With about 300 co-workers and 200 suppliers across the world, we create a strong wood supply chain for more sustainable and affordable IKEA products for the many.
Wood is an essential material and important part of the IKEA heritage. We can proudly say that around 60% of our sales in IKEA are connected to wood-based products. In Category Area Wood, we procure and source wood-based articles that our many customers enjoy amongst which are iconic IKEA families such as BILLY, PAX, IVAR, KALLAX, POÄNG and our kitchen ranges. Our culture is entrepreneurial and based on trust. We have the space to lead, explore and learn from mistakes. Are you ready to be part of a journey towards affordable sustainability for our customers?
You will be based in Supply North where we are working with suppliers in northern Europe and have offices in Älmhult, Kaunas, and Dortmund. The position will be placed in Älmhult!
Job Description
We are now looking for a Supply Planner to join our team working with solid wood business
As a Supply Planner you are the link between IKEA and our suppliers, leading logistics development and contributing to value chain development with a total cost approach. You will actively ensure that the agreed business set-ups are followed, updated and improved to secure the highest level of product availability for IKEA's customers with the lowest total Supply Chain cost.
You will be part of a small business team, working closely together to continuously develop our suppliers looking at improvements in cost, production set up, product development and logistics.
A normal day as a Supply Planner could include:
Developing logistics performance through common Action Plans with Suppliers
Achieving excellence in running logistics operations in accordance with Category Plan, by interacting with respective stakeholders and complying with working methods
Taking the lead in operational and tactical capacity planning at supplier level
Planning and optimizing flow in a sending perspective in efficient delivery and supply solutions
Actively identifying best logistical offer, furthermore implement, maintain and review by having customer and total cost in mind
Continuously follow-up, analyze and take action to improve supplier delivery performance and ensure goods are shipped in time from suppliers
Defining and securing implementation of ways of working, systems & tools to support business decisions and suppliers to achieve logistics performance
Qualifications
Do you have knowledge of supplier capabilities, capacity & need planning? Could you take the leadership to ensure our supplier has goods ready in time and in full to fulfil customers' need at lowest possible landed cost? Would you be able to translate the Category Plan into logistics solutions and always keep Total IKEA and Total Cost Development in mind? Then we are looking for you!
We wish that you tick the following boxes:
University degree with Supply Chain management focus
Minimal 1-2 years of planning and supplier management field experience
Proactive and solution-oriented
Ability to navigate with multiple stakeholders
Well-organized in multiple tasks assigned within given time frame
Strong data analytical skills
Excellent Microsoft office and Power Bi skills
Fluent oral English and good communicator
Quick learner and good flexibility to adapt to change
Additional information
Sounds interesting?
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Olivia Swärd, People and Culture Specialist, Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Theresa Schwarz, Business Development Manager, theresa.guetz1@inter.ikea.com
.
Please apply today if we find the right candidate we will unpublish the ad. Latest application date 21st of November 2023.
