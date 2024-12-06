Supply Operations Development Manager
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Älmhult
2024-12-06
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to challenge conventions and make things happen. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. Maybe you can help us?
At Supply Chain Operations, we connect our customers with IKEA products in a simple, affordable, and sustainable way. We lead, plan, and execute the supply of IKEA products between suppliers and retailers. We ensure customer satisfaction by securing product availability, delivering the lowest cost over time, prioritizing sustainability, and maintaining high-quality standards for all services.
We are looking for a Supply Operations Development Manager to lead one of our Supply Operation Teams in Älmhult.
Job Description
What you'll do with us:
Lead, motivate and inspire your team, promoting a positive and growth-oriented environment while ensuring effective knowledge transfer and competence development within the team for systems, tools, and leadership.
Performance Management in Developing, implementing, and following up on action plans to achieve excellent results and constantly evaluate the here and now to secure we meet our customer needs at the lowest total cost.
Partnership Building to establish and maintain strong relationships with both internal and external partners to achieve common goals.
Project Leadership in various tasks, projects, and groups as needed to address business needs.
Coach and develop your team consisting of Supply Operations Developers and secure the right headcount and competence of people in the team. You will be responsible to build a diverse team with the right capabilities and competences.
Qualifications
Are you the one we're looking for?
Supply Chain Experience: You have a university degree in logistics, economics or other relevant background and worked at least 3 years with logistics/supply chain processes
Passionate Leader: You have a strong supply chain mindset and a true passion for leading people in a dynamic environment.
Resilient and Strategic: You can define and prioritize based on business needs here and now, while maintaining a holistic view of the IKEA value chain to secure we lead and act with total IKEA in mind.
Motivated Contributor: You are motivated and believe in the impact of this role for both business and people development. This role also offers opportunities to learn about diverse aspects of Inter IKEA as you will collaborate cross business units.
Natural Leader: Leadership comes naturally to you, and you set clear objectives and goals to guide your team towards success.
Stakeholder Manager: You have experience in managing relationships and building partnerships across various business units.
Energetic and Inspiring: You bring high energy, motivation and inspiration to achieve your goals while leading through others.
Strong Communicator: You communicate clearly, simply, and in an inspiring manner.
Decisive and Holistic: You make informed decisions based on facts while always considering the bigger picture.
If you're excited about the opportunity to lead and shape supply operations at IKEA, we'd love to hear from you. Apply today and let's create a better everyday life for the many, together.
Additional information
Does this sound like you? Yes? Then, why not apply?
Thank you for reading this far. Please submit your CV and cover letter in English latest by 20th of December 2024. We will interview candidates continuously so don't hesitate to send your application! We do not accept applications via e-mail.
If you have any questions about the position, contact Supply Operations Manager Victor Bengtsson at Victor.bengtsson@inter.ikea.com
, if you have questions regarding the recruitment process, contact People & Culture Specialist Samuel Karlsson at Samuel.karlsson@inter.ikea.com
Looking forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9047923