Supply Operations Developer - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Logistikjobb i Älmhult

Ikea Of Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Älmhult2020-08-26IKEA Purchasing and Logistics is the organization that forms a link between the factory floor and the products on IKEA store shelves. We work with 1600 Suppliers all over the world for home furnishing, transport, logistics and distribution services, components and food.About usSupply Chain Operations (SCO) organisation with its 700 co-workers connects our customers with IKEA products in a simple, affordable and sustainable way. We deliver excellent transport and logistic solutions today, tomorrow and over time by optimising replenishment solutions, defining physical goods flow capacity needs, managing the goods flow, sourcing & developing transport & logistics capacities and leading & securing Supply Quality.We contribute to customer satisfaction through securing customer perceived availability, delivering lowest cost over time, leading towards sustainability and ensuring the right quality for all services.We are now looking for a new Supply Operations Developer to join our team in Älmhult!About the assignmentYou secure excellence in total Supply Chain operational performance and its further development, in close cooperation and alignment with all relevant supply chain stakeholders. You contribute to reach customer perceived availability at the lowest total cost (considering impacts of quality, safety, service performance, sustainability and other supply chain costs securing optimal replenishment solution).Your main assignments as Supply Operations Developer are:You secure logistical operational performance from end-to-end perspective as it is defined by respective set of KPIs/PIs within given geographical scopeYou align with supply chain stakeholders to secure logistical operational performance, as well as create preconditions for smooth and efficient Supply OperationsYou lead the implementation of new replenishment solutions in alignment with relevant stakeholders and in close cooperation with Service Provider Operations DevelopersYou identify & define constraints together with internal stakeholders to secure preconditions for efficient supply operations and you follow-up on the compliance of our stakeholders and secure the execution of market-relevant plansYou validate and optimise sending and receiving capabilities as a link between all supply chain stakeholders. You change, maintain and continuously improve replenishment solutions. You act upon fluctuations to avoid performance disruptions and increased total cost. You propose new logistical set-up to support logistics cost development. You identify and proposes volume consolidation opportunities and mid-receiver needs. Collaborate with Category Area Teams; support logistic development in new sourcing countriesYou secure right information on constraints and availability impact to our supply chain stakeholdersWe start this recruitment as part of unifying & strengthening IKEA Supply. Together we want to make IKEA Supply even stronger, so IKEA can be affordable, accessible and trusted by 3 billion people. Together we will take "IKEA Supply into the future".Please note that the position is based in Älmhult.If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Tomas Johansson, Supply Operations Development Manager, +46 76 619 00 82. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Fredrik Liwander, People & Culture generalist, +46 738 52 63 75.We look forward to receiving your application online no later than the 13th of September 2020. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, so sent your application as soon as possible.This position is considered/mapped as a business critical position.Varaktighet, arbetstidRegular Regular2020-08-26Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25IKEA of Sweden AB5334499