At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Calling all change-makers and supply chain enthusiasts!
Join us on an exciting journey to revolutionize the world of supply networks. We're looking for a passionate Supply Network Specialist with solid supply chain experience and exceptional analytics skills to join our dynamic team.
Based in Lund, Sweden, you'll be part of the Planning & Inventory Optimization team within Services Supply Network (SSN). Our mission in SSN is to optimize stock management of spare parts for Tetra Pak machines and 3-party equipment to ensure the best customer experience worldwide. We achieve this by maintaining optimal availability of spare parts, consumables, and upgrades through our global network of distribution centers located in Lund, Shanghai, Dubai, Chicago, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and Chakan.
As a Supply Network Specialist, you'll take the lead in driving supplier performance and ensuring on-time delivery of spare parts. Working closely with our suppliers and internal colleagues, including supplier management and operational purchasing specialists, you'll leverage your logistics and planning expertise to develop our suppliers and implement effective countermeasures. Ultimately, your goal is to secure the best availability for our customers.
This is a permanent position, and you will be based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
Drive your supplier category including analysing and improving supplier delivery performance and optimizing lead times
Providing crucial logistical input to support supplier base management and negotiation
Collaborating with supplier management to enhance suppliers' logistics capabilities
Utilizing and improving our Service Supply Network planning system
Designing and develop routines and tools to support departmental growth
We believe you have
Theoretical Supply Chain knowledge, preferably via M.Sc. from university
Practical experience in inventory management, supply chain/network, and statistics
Excellent proficiency in Microsoft Excel
Experience working with large datasets and combining data using tools like Power BI
Familiarity with SAP ECC and APO SPP will be considered a plus
Knowledge of Python, Power BI, Power Apps, or any high-level language will be considered an advantage
Fluency in both written and verbal English
To excel in this role, you should possess excellent analytical skills and thrive in an independent and goal-oriented work environment. As a structured and driven professional, you'll be able to transform your analysis into concrete action plans. Your strong networking abilities and preference for teamwork will also be highly valued.
Join us and be part of a team that is transforming supply chains into cutting-edge supply networks. Together, we'll make a global impact and deliver the best customer experience. Apply now to embark on this exciting journey with us!
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
