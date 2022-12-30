Supply Network Specialist
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
By utilizing our modern logistics platform, the Services Supply Network (SNN) within Tetra Pak Services, serve customers all over the world with spare parts via our distribution centres in Lund, Shanghai, Dubai, Chicago, Buenos Aires, Mexico City and Sao Paulo. Our aim is to be a world class spare part provider to our customers.
Our main task is to secure the best customer experience by optimizing and securing availability of spare parts, consumables and upgrades in our global network of distribution centres.
Do you have solid supply chain experience combined with great analytics skills? Then this might be something for you!
We are now looking for a Supply Network Specialist to join the Planning & Inventory Optimisation team. This is a temporary position for 12 months with great possibility for being extended. This role works in a global area but is based in Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
As Supply Network Specialist you are responsible to secure supplier performance in terms of delivery. This will be done in close collaboration with both supplier management, replenishment, and suppliers. You have an important role as logistics/planning expert in the development of our suppliers. In the role you drive and develop both proactive and reactive countermeasures to address changes at suppliers and in the global business landscape.
Perform analysis and drive activities to improve supplier delivery performance and lead time reductions
Support supplier management with key logistical input as part of supplier base management and negotiation.
In collaboration with supplier management develop suppliers within the logistics area
Utilize and improve Service Supply Network planning system
Design and develop routines and tools to support the development of the department
We believe you have
We believe that you have:
Technical education degree, preferably M.Sc. University degree.
Practical experience of inventory management, Supply chain/network and statistic
Excellent knowledge in Microsoft Excel
Experience from large amount of data sets and combining data in Power Bi.
Experience in SAP ECC and APO SPP is a plus
Knowledge in python, Power BI, or any high-level language is also an advantage
Fluency in English both verbal and written is required
To be successful in this position you possess excellent analytical skills and can work independently towards set goals. As a person, you are result oriented, structured, and driven. You are able to form, drive and implement concrete action plans from your analysis. You like to work in teams and have very good networking skills.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-01-15
To know more about the position contact Henrik Lönn at +46 46 36 4721
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson at +46 46 36 2964
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
7301451