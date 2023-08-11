Supply Manager
2023-08-11
We are seeking experienced Supply Manager Specialists to join our dynamic team.
Are you a strategic supply chain professional with a passion for ensuring seamless material availability across complex supply chains? Join our innovative team as an Inbound Supply Manager, where you will play a pivotal role in securing short- and long-term material availability between external suppliers, the customers Supply Sites, and Contract Manufacturing Sites ). Your expertise will be crucial in maintaining stakeholder fulfillment, optimizing resource utilization, and nurturing operational supplier relationships.
Responsibilities:
Material Availability Assurance: Take charge of securing both short- and long-term material availability in the inbound supply chains. Collaborate closely with external suppliers, customers Supply Sites, and Contract Manufacturing Sites to ensure timely and uninterrupted supply of materials.
Stakeholder Collaboration: Foster strong relationships with cross-functional stakeholders including R&D, Production Management, and Sourcing. Understand their requirements and align supply chain strategies to meet stakeholder fulfillment needs.
Resource Optimization: Continuously develop and optimize the utilization of time and capital resources within the supply chain. Ensure inventories are correctly dimensioned and maintained at optimal levels, striking a balance between operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
Operational Supplier Relationship Management: Manage the day-to-day operational relationship with suppliers. Facilitate regular communication, address issues proactively, and collaborate on solutions to maintain a reliable and efficient supply flow.
Supplier Escalation Management: Serve as the point of contact for supplier escalations. Address issues promptly, implement corrective actions, and establish contingency plans to mitigate supply chain disruptions.
Requirements:
Proven experience in supply chain management, specifically in managing inbound supply chains, supplier relationships, and stakeholder collaboration.
Strong analytical skills to assess supply chain performance, identify areas for improvement, and implement optimization strategies.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills to collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders and manage supplier relationships.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and adapt to changing circumstances.
Strong problem-solving skills with a solution-oriented mindset.
Bachelor 's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business, Engineering, or related field. Master 's degree is a plus.
Sounds interesting? Apply by link! If you have any questions contact Business Manager Jonathan Johansson 073-0595435 Jonathan.Johansson@akkodisgroup.com
We have made our media choice for recruitment, so we don 't need contact with advertisers or sellers of other recruitment or consultant services.
About Akkodis
We are constantly striving to support our customers and consultants to become successful. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you. We will include you in our business and to our customers. You are our most important asset and for us to stay ahead you will take an active part in our business development and our offers to the market.
By becoming our colleague, your daily life as a consultant will be shifting with different assignments and projects in a variety of industries, systems and environments. Your experience will increase as well as your social and professional network. As a consultant, you are covered by collective agreements, insurance, occupational healthcare, healthcare and discounts on gym memberships. We believe in connecting with people so having regularly social activities is key for us.
Akkodis delivers a wide range of services and competencies within IT and Engineering. Our services are characterized by speed, simplicity, and quality. Akkodis is represented in the United States, Canada, Europe with over 100 offices and with more than 50,000 colleagues on assignments each day. Ersättning
