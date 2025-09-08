Supply Chain Specialist - Espresso House Group
2025-09-08
Are you passionate about ensuring product availability and driving supply chain excellence across a dynamic, fast-paced organization? We are looking for a Supply Chain Specialist to join our team at Espresso House Group. In this role, you will help secure the flow of goods from suppliers through our logistics partners to our coffee shops, using data insights to optimize performance and support our continued growth.
Location:
This position is based at our Head Office in Solna and follows an office-first policy.
About the Role
As a Supply Chain Specialist at Espresso House, you will play a vital role in ensuring our coffee shops receive the products they need-on time and in full. You will be the link between suppliers, third-party logistics providers (3PLs), and our coffee shops, driving product availability and service excellence across the Nordics.
Your focus will be on supply planning to secure optimal inventory levels. You will also contribute to building a robust master data structure that enhances transparency and enables smarter decision-making. This role is ideal for someone who thrives on simplifying complexity, challenging the status quo, and continuously striving for operational excellence.
This role reports to the Procurement & Supply Chain Director, who is part of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) organization.
Key Responsibilities
• Ensure smooth and efficient daily logistics operations by proactively managing workflows and resolving issues.
• Act as the central point of coordination between logistics partners and operations across the Nordics.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with 3PL providers to uphold high service standards and drive continuous improvement.
• Lead demand forecasting across yearly, monthly, and campaign cycles to ensure optimal product availability.
• Analyze forecast data to fine-tune inventory levels, minimizing waste and avoiding stockouts.
• Develop and implement strategies to reduce obsolete inventory and enhance supply chain efficiency.
• Monitor logistics partner performance against KPIs, identifying opportunities for improvement.
• Drive supply chain excellence by introducing best practices and leading improvement initiatives.
• Champion process enhancements that elevate operational effectiveness and stakeholder satisfaction.
• Support the implementation of new system solutions to enhance supply planning capabilities across the supply chain.
What We Are Looking For
• Organized and detail-oriented, with the ability to manage complex logistics operations and maintain accuracy in daily workflows.
• Analytical and data-driven, using insights to make informed, performance-boosting decisions.
• Proactive and solution-focused, able to identify issues early and drive continuous improvements.
• Bachelors degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, or a related field.
• 2+ years of experience in project management and/or coordination within supply chain management.
• Experience in a retail, food & beverage, or fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) environment is considered an advantage.
• Fluent in English; fluency in Nordic language(s) is a plus.
• Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel.
• Prior experience from Business Intelligence (BI) tools is an advantage.
If you are ready to play a key role in ensuring product availability across our coffee shops and help drive operational excellence throughout the supply chain, we would love to hear from you!
Application deadline: September 30, 2025
